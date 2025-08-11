How To Join The Battlefield 6 Open Beta | Weekend Two

The first weekend of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta is over, but everyone can still join the second planned open beta weekend on August 14-17. The first weekend smashed Steam concurrent players records and had long wait times, so you’ll want to prepare for the second weekend and jump on early if you’re eager to see what Battlefield 6 is all about. The second weekend might be even more popular than the first — with over 500,000+ concurrent players, it was a record breaking weekend for Battlefield 6. If you missed the first weekend and still want to get in, here’s what you need to do to prepare.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta | Aug 14-17

To join the Open Beta, go to your platform of choice and download the open beta client.

Download the Open Beta on PC here.

The Open Beta is available on EA App for Windows, Steam, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Epic Games.

, , , , and . Link your chosen Platform Account with your EA Account — learn how to do that on the EA website here.

And that’s it. Download the application on your preferred platform and link your EA account. If you don’t have an EA account, register for one here. It is required to play the Open Beta.

What’s New For Weekend 2?

The Open Beta period for Weekend 2 includes all the content from Weekend 2 — all the maps and modes in Weekend 1 will be available with some additions. Here’s everything new you’ll find in Weekend 2.

NEW MAP: Empire State

An infantry only map set in New York city streets and alleyways. Fight across rooftops in Brooklyn with only your squadmates to help you take back the town.

NEW MODE: Rush

Players are split into teams of attacks and defenders. Attacks must set bombs on critical military infrastructure called M-Coms and prevent defenders from defusing the bombs. Defenders must hold back attacks and prevent the destruction of M-Coms. After destroying all M-Coms in a sector, the fight shifts to a new area of the map with another set of M-Coms to attack or defend.

GOAL: Attackers will win when all M-Coms are destroyed. Defenders will win when Attackers run out of lives.

Weekend 2 also has a set of three challenges to complete. You’ll earn bonus rewards for completing these three challenges:

Challenge: Capture 42 flags in Conquest, Domination or King of the Hill // Reward: War Machine Vehicle Skin

Capture 42 flags in Conquest, Domination or King of the Hill // War Machine Vehicle Skin Challenge: Get 200 kills or assists // Reward: Bat Company Dog Tag

Get 200 kills or assists // Bat Company Dog Tag Challenge: Capture 10 sectors in Breakthrough or Rush // Reward: Dominion Weapon Package

And that’s everything new in Weekend 2. Make sure to join early and often — the second weekend might be an even bigger server crush than the first.