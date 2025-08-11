Microsoft Is Getting Taken To Court Over Ending Windows 10 Support

The majority of Windows users are still utilising Windows 10 and if you are one of the majority then you’ll know that support for Windows 10 will be dropped this October. This has been a controversial choice by the tech giant and one user isn’t going to take the news lying down.

As spotted by the folks over at PC Gamer and shared by staff at The Gamer. Lawrence Klein from California has launched a lawsuit against Microsoft. Lawrence Klein’s argument is reportedly that Microsoft is pushing for the change in order to exercise greater control over the Ai market.

While this argument is a worthy consideration, another is that several users would be forced to upgrade their PCs in order to switch to Windows 11. Rhiannon Bevan from The Gamer noted that an estimated 240 Million devices would be unable to make the switch to Windows 11. This would mean a sharp increase in hardware sales and presumably more sales of software for the tech giant. Regardless of motivation Klein’s lawsuit is a very worthy venture and could well use the community’s support. Over half of all Windows users are currently using Windows 10 and it would seem that the company has us all in a corner.

Time will tell if the Lawsuit is a success. But in the meantime there are always other Operating Systems to consider switching to. There are several worthy Linux considerations. For those who only need the utility there’s always ChromeOS, although it would seem that ChromeOS is losing Steam support at the end of this year. If you’d like to find out more, click here.