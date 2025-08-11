An End to Steam On Chromebooks in 2026

Google Chrome Book

ChromeOS is a novel operating system, it works on the foundation that the majority of users would be satisfied with Chrome and a small outcrop of useful tools. They’re not wrong either, the optimised and simplified experience led to the widespread adoption of Chromebooks in offices and schools the world over. However, a by-product of this approach was a terrible gaming experience.

The ChromeOS gaming experience has improved with time, there are emulation options and even some native games. However, what gamers always needed was access to their Steam libraries and in March of 2022 Chrome announced a Steam for ChromeOS Alpha, by November it was in Beta. Sadly, that’s where it stayed. Chrome staff kept a list of compatible games, 99 in total and that was it. Now it appears that things may take a turn for the worse. As spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, several users have noted that upon installing Steam from the Chrome store a notification appears stating that support will come to an end. The notification reads “The Steam for Chromebook Beta program will conclude on January 1st, 2026”. It seems that after this date games will no longer be playable.

Naturally this is a sad update. However, as ChromeOS moves closer and closer to an Android experience the gaming potential for Chromebook users improves with more emulation options and native Android games. At this point, first prize would be for the project to be open-sourced by Google so that the community can get involved. It may be wishful thinking… but we live in hope. If you’re looking for a great Android game with built-in controller support, check out our review of Fury Unleashed.