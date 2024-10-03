MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Seance Starter Blueprint

Another week means there’s a new reward to unlock in MW3 and Warzone and this time, it’s a BAL-27 assault rifle blueprint rather than the usual aftermarket part. It goes by the name of Seance Starter and visually, it fits perfectly with The Haunting event which is the focus of Season 6.

To get your hands on the latest BAL-27 blueprint, you must complete any five Week 3 challenges listed in this guide. This variant comes equipped with five attachments that focus on improving accuracy and recoil control, as well as hipfire spread.

How to unlock the Seance Starter in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 30 Operator assists

Get 20 Operator kills after reloading

Get 10 kills against Operators who are Blinded or Stunned

Get 5 Operator Clean Kills or Executions

Get 25 Operator Tac Stance kills

Get 10 Operator sliding or midair kills

Get 10 Operator Kingslayer or Revenge kills

Zombies

Get 250 Critical kills

Get 20 kills with an LMG without reloading 10 times

Get 250 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Battle Rifle

Get 3 Mangler kills with an SMG

Get 500 hipfire kills

Get 300 Critical Kills with an LMG

Clear 5 Infested Strongholds

How to unlock the Seance Starter in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

The next set of challenges will go live on October 9, 2024. It’s expected to be the final week of MW3 and Warzone quests before the launch of Black Ops 6.