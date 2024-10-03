MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Seance Starter Blueprint

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Another week means there’s a new reward to unlock in MW3 and Warzone and this time, it’s a BAL-27 assault rifle blueprint rather than the usual aftermarket part. It goes by the name of Seance Starter and visually, it fits perfectly with The Haunting event which is the focus of Season 6.
To get your hands on the latest BAL-27 blueprint, you must complete any five Week 3 challenges listed in this guide. This variant comes equipped with five attachments that focus on improving accuracy and recoil control, as well as hipfire spread.
How to unlock the Seance Starter in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 30 Operator assists
- Get 20 Operator kills after reloading
- Get 10 kills against Operators who are Blinded or Stunned
- Get 5 Operator Clean Kills or Executions
- Get 25 Operator Tac Stance kills
- Get 10 Operator sliding or midair kills
- Get 10 Operator Kingslayer or Revenge kills
Zombies
- Get 250 Critical kills
- Get 20 kills with an LMG without reloading 10 times
- Get 250 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Battle Rifle
- Get 3 Mangler kills with an SMG
- Get 500 hipfire kills
- Get 300 Critical Kills with an LMG
- Clear 5 Infested Strongholds
How to unlock the Seance Starter in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times
- In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches
- In Warzone, complete 15 contracts
The next set of challenges will go live on October 9, 2024. It’s expected to be the final week of MW3 and Warzone quests before the launch of Black Ops 6.