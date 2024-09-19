MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Salvo

A new season means a fresh set of weekly challenges with a unique Conversion Kit up for grabs. There are only four weeks worth of challenges in Season 6, due to the fact that Black Ops 6 is just a month away from making its debut. For now, the focus is on the JAK Salvo, a toy for sniper fans in MW3 and Warzone to enjoy.

To get your hands on the JAK Salvo, you must complete any of the five challenges listed, below. There are challenges tied to all modes, so you can mix and match as you please. With just four weeks worth of challenges, the Drawn and Quartered camo that you can earn as the curtains close requires less of a grind than usual.

How to unlock the JAK Salvo in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 40 Operator kills

Get 15 Operator kills with explosions

Get 20 Operator kills with a weapon set to single fire mode

Get 3 Operator longshot or collateral kills

Get 30 Operator kills while crouching

Get 20 Operator one shot one kills

Get 3 Operator double kills

Zombies

Get 250 kills

Get 3 Disciple kills

Get 60 kills with a weapon set to single fire mode

Get 200 kills in the medium or high threat zone

Get 150 kills while crouching

Get 250 one shot kills

Get 10 special zombie kills with a submachine gun

How to unlock the JAK Salvo in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, open 75 loot caches

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

The next aftermarket will be available to unlock on September 25, 2024.