Roblox Adding Servers To Brazil In 2026

While the current gaming age is filled with marvels, especially because of the use of the internet to “bring us all together,” there are some complications that happen that many game developers and publishers have to figure out. For example, games like Roblox are built on being online all the time, and that means you need to have servers to not only contain the world and its players but they need to be able to work at high speeds. Developers often do that by buying lots of servers in different parts of the world so that players within those regions can connect to them instead of having to go to another continent at times to be online.

This has been the way of doing things for a long time. The more servers that developers have, the lower the latency players have to deal with, and things ‘balance out’ because one region’s connection speed isn’t slower than others. That being said, a company can’t be EVERYWHERE in the world, and that’s why players often make requests for where servers should be so they’re not left out in the cold.

Despite the worldwide nature of Roblox, there are some places where it doesn’t have the best connection, and Brazil is one such place. You might not think of Brazil as a “gaming hub,” but it’s got quite a loyal fanbase down there across the gaming genres, so when players asked for servers to be put there, the team eventually answered the call:

Brazil, it’s finally happening. Roblox is launching new servers in São Paulo to supercharge your experience in early 2026. 🇧🇷💚 pic.twitter.com/ibQRHGuI58 — Roblox (@Roblox) May 2, 2025

Sure, gamers will have to wait until 2026 to get these servers, but the fact that they’re coming at all is the big thing. After all, they didn’t HAVE to do this. The game universe is already filled with 90+ million players based on the last fiscal report, and even if all Brazilian players were to drop out, which we doubt they would, the game would still be fine overall. However, with the servers now coming to São Paulo, there could be an uptick in not only players in the area but also creators in the nation. With better connection speeds, players might feel more inclined to try out the many tools that the game offers and see what happens.

It also will give hope to player bases in other parts of the world that don’t have servers, as they now have a blueprint for how to try and get something done where they live. Best of luck!