Pokémon Go: Pawmi Community Day Schedule and Bonuses

Each month, Pokémon Go Trainers have a Community Day to look forward to and this time, Pawmi is being placed under the spotlight for a limited-time.

The Community Day all about Pawmi is scheduled to occur on May 11, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time.

Time to catch Pawmi

Featured Pokémon

Pawmi, the mouse Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, along with its Shiny variant.

Featured Attack

Evolve Pawmo (Pawmi’s Evolution) from the beginning of the event until May 18, 2025, at 10pm local time to obtain a Pawmot that knows the Charged Attack Brick Break.

Brick Break:

Trainer Battles : 40 power

: 40 power Gyms and raids: 40 power

Community Day Special Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to the Pawmi Community Day–exclusive Special Research. The rewards for the Special Research include the following:

3 encounters with Pawmi that have Might and Mastery–themed Special Backgrounds

Additional encounters with Pawmi

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Community Day Special Background Timed Research

Trainers that log in during May Community Day will receive Timed Research awarding an encounter with a Pawmi that has a Might and Mastery–themed Special Background. Completing the requirements of the Special Research also grants an increased chance to encounter Shiny Pawmi.

Field Research

May Community Day–themed Field Research will be available. Catch Pawmi to earn items such as:

Stardust

Great Balls

Further encounters with Pawmi

Event Bonuses

Limited-time Evolution requirement: you can evolve Pawmo into Pawmot after exploring 1 km with Pawmo as your buddy

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (active from 2pm to 10pm local time)

Trades will require 50% less Stardust (active from 2pm to 10pm local time)

Event Bundles

Two Community Day bundles will be available during this event which are:

A bundle containing 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 5 Lucky Eggs (costs 1,350 PokéCoins)

A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, and 1 Lure Module (costs 480 PokéCoins)

Ultra Community Day Box

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) pick up an Ultra Community Day Box featuring 5 Ultra Balls and 1 Special Research Ticket from the Pokémon Go Web Store.