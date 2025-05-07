Pokémon Go: Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day Schedule and Bonuses

Despite the Might and Mastery season winding down, the stakes remain high as there are powerful showdowns still to be had. Pokémon Go is now asking Trainers to bring out the big guns against Gigantamax Machamp in a new Max Battle Day.
Step into the Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day when it begins on May 25, 2025, from 2pm until 5pm local time. Throughout the duration of the event, take advantage of various bonuses and Timed Research opportunities. In addition, those who choose to can purchase an Event Ticket or an exclusive Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day Ultra Ticket Box to get the most out of the event.
Looking for a challenge?
Gigantamax Debut
The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon Go Gigantamax debut in six-star Max Battles, with the chance of appearing as a Shiny:
- Gigantamax Machamp
Event Bonuses
The bonuses active for the duration of the event are:
- Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600
- All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles
- Power Spots will refresh more frequently
- 8x Max Particles from Power Spots
- Two additional Special Trades
The following bonuses will go live earlier on May 25, 2025, from 12am to 5pm local time:
- 2x Max Particles from exploring
- 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles
Notably, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu for these bonuses to apply.
Timed Research
Complete a Timed Research opportunity to:
- Encounter a Dynamax Pokémon that is a strong contender for battles against Gigantamax Machamp
- Earn Candy and Max Particles
May 19 at 6pm – May 25 at 5pm
- Dynamax Beldum that has the chance to spawn as a Shiny
Event Ticket
For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.
Timed Research rewards include:
- 1 Max Mushroom
- 25,000 XP
You’ll also receive:
- 2x XP from Max Battles
- Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600
Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day Ultra Ticket Box
The Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) from the Pokémon Go Web Store and it includes an event ticket and a Max Particle Pack.