Pokémon Go: August GO Pass Schedule and Bonuses

Another month means a new set of rewards for Pokémon Go fans via the GO Pass. Whether you’re working your way through the free tiers or choose to upgrade, there are a whole host of boosts on offer to help you progress through the Delightful Days season.

As you complete Pass Tasks to rank up your GO Pass, you will earn a range of rewards, with the most sought after being encounters with Moltres wielding a Delightful Days–themed Special Background.

August is for rewards

GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe

Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: August on August 5, at 10am local time. Collect GO Points and rank up to obtain rewards throughout the month until September 2, at 10am local time. From August 30 at 12am, to August 31 at 11:59pm local time, there’s no daily limit for how many GO Points you can earn.

The GO Pass Deluxe is a paid version of the progression track, featuring upgraded rewards and faster progression. Rewards unlocked as part of either version of GO Pass: August will expire on September 4, at 10am local time.

Featured Pokémon and rewards

Complete Pass Tasks to rank up your GO Pass to earn a variety of rewards, including:

Encounter Moltres with a Delightful Days–themed Special Background (lucky Trainers may come across a Shiny.)

Stardust

XP

Max Particles

Poké Balls

Candy

Trainers who upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe can also earn:

A Lucky Trinket

One Super Incubator

Additional encounters with even more Pokémon

Premium items, such as Premium Battle Passes, Incense, a Lucky Egg, an Incubator, Lure Modules, and more

Candy XL

Major Milestones

Reach Major Milestones on your GO Pass to unlock the following bonuses:

Tier 1 – Rank 25

Earn 50% more XP from increasing Friendship levels

Tier 2 – Rank 50

Increased XP and Stardust from Research Breakthrough rewards

Tier 3 – Rank 75

Increased Stardust and XP from hatching Eggs

Lucky Trinket

The Lucky Trinket will return as the final reward in the August GO Pass Deluxe.

A Lucky Trinket is a one-time item that can be used to turn one friend from your Friend List into a Lucky Friend. When used, the Lucky Trinket will set the status of you and your chosen friend to Lucky, even if you haven’t reached Best Friend status. When you’re Lucky Friends with someone, the next time you trade with each other, both Pokémon will become Lucky Pokémon.

The Lucky Trinket from GO Pass Deluxe: August will expire on September 7, 2025, at 11:59pm local time.