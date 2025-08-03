Pokémon Go: August GO Pass Schedule and Bonuses

Another month means a new set of rewards for Pokémon Go fans via the GO Pass. Whether you’re working your way through the free tiers or choose to upgrade, there are a whole host of boosts on offer to help you progress through the Delightful Days season.
As you complete Pass Tasks to rank up your GO Pass, you will earn a range of rewards, with the most sought after being encounters with Moltres wielding a Delightful Days–themed Special Background.
August is for rewards
GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe
Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: August on August 5, at 10am local time. Collect GO Points and rank up to obtain rewards throughout the month until September 2, at 10am local time. From August 30 at 12am, to August 31 at 11:59pm local time, there’s no daily limit for how many GO Points you can earn.
The GO Pass Deluxe is a paid version of the progression track, featuring upgraded rewards and faster progression. Rewards unlocked as part of either version of GO Pass: August will expire on September 4, at 10am local time.
Featured Pokémon and rewards
Complete Pass Tasks to rank up your GO Pass to earn a variety of rewards, including:
- Encounter Moltres with a Delightful Days–themed Special Background (lucky Trainers may come across a Shiny.)
- Stardust
- XP
- Max Particles
- Poké Balls
- Candy
Trainers who upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe can also earn:
- A Lucky Trinket
- One Super Incubator
- Additional encounters with even more Pokémon
- Premium items, such as Premium Battle Passes, Incense, a Lucky Egg, an Incubator, Lure Modules, and more
- Candy XL
Major Milestones
Reach Major Milestones on your GO Pass to unlock the following bonuses:
Tier 1 – Rank 25
- Earn 50% more XP from increasing Friendship levels
Tier 2 – Rank 50
- Increased XP and Stardust from Research Breakthrough rewards
Tier 3 – Rank 75
- Increased Stardust and XP from hatching Eggs
Lucky Trinket
The Lucky Trinket will return as the final reward in the August GO Pass Deluxe.
A Lucky Trinket is a one-time item that can be used to turn one friend from your Friend List into a Lucky Friend. When used, the Lucky Trinket will set the status of you and your chosen friend to Lucky, even if you haven’t reached Best Friend status. When you’re Lucky Friends with someone, the next time you trade with each other, both Pokémon will become Lucky Pokémon.
The Lucky Trinket from GO Pass Deluxe: August will expire on September 7, 2025, at 11:59pm local time.