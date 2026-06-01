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Rumor: Star Wars Eclipse Is “Very Far Along” And Will “Absolutely Come Out”

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Hopefully the game will also be good.

A new source has come forward to claim things are going better for Star Wars Eclipse than it appears.

Quantic Dream announced the game all the way back in 2021, and rumors that it has faced troubled development has persisted. Most recently the studio has had to fight off these rumors, even after they just cancelled their latest live service title, Spellcaster Chronicles.

FivesWalker has come forward to make this bold claim about the game on Twitter:

Star Wars Eclipse is very far along, but still has a ways to go. The rumors are true about issues between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm, but the game will absolutely still come out. It still has a very large scope.

FivesWalker’s claims don’t account for rumors that NetEase might reconsider funding for the studio. But this may be a situation where they could take over LucasFilm Games’ Star Wars Eclipse contract and bring the game to another studio.

We’re passing on covering FivesWalker’s story spoilers, because they’re either spoilers, fake, or could be changed later. But it does make it more believable that Star Wars Eclipse is still in the works.

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