Quantic Dream Claims Star Wars Eclipse Is Unaffected After Cancelling Spellcaster Chronicles

The live service age has not been kind to Quantic Dream.

Quantic Dream has cancelled their latest game, but insist Star Wars Eclipse will be fine.

The veteran studio announced the game in The Game Awards all the way back in 2021. Since that time, they were acquired by NetEase, but as we plainly see, the game hasn’t surfaced in any form.

Last month, it was reported that NetEase has lost faith in the studio. They reported on Quantic Dream’s live service title, Spellcasters Chronicles, claiming NetEase would reevaluate their investment if the game fails.

Today, Quantic Dream announced plans to cancel Spellcasters Chronicles after failing to find success since launching in February. They then stated there will be an ‘internal reorganization,’ but promise that Star Wars Eclipse’s development is unaffected.

France’s Video Game Workers Union (STVJ) claims that Quantic Dream plans to lay off 95 staff, though we can’t speak to the veracity of their other claims. Quantic Dream themselves explained that they have to go through France’s strenuous legal process to even be allowed to lay off employees.

But if Insider Gaming’s information is correct, the house that David Cage built may itself be at risk if NetEase pulls funding.