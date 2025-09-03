Pokémon Go – Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go needs your help as the Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over event is just around the corner. Save Shadow Pokémon, chase down Giovanni, and Indeedee will be making its debut, too.
The Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over event will occur from September 16, at 10am to September 21, 2025, at 8pm local time.
Push back against Team GO Rocket Grunts
Pokémon Debut
- Indeedee will make its Pokémon Go debut. You’ll be able to hatch Shiny Indeedee, if you’re lucky enough!
Event Bonuses
- Additional Candy for Nice Throws or better
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period
- Increased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up
- Lunatone and Solrock will both appear in the wild during the event, regardless of your location
- Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons (active from September 16, at 12am, until September 21, 2025, at 11:59pm local time)
- You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration (active from September 16, at 12am, until September 21, 2025, at 11:59pm local time)
- Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP (active from September 16, at 12am, until September 21, 2025, at 11:59pm local time)
Wild Encounters
Event-themed Pokémon will appear in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny. They include:
- Abr
- Lunatone
- Solrock
You may even encounter:
- Beldum
Eggs
The Pokémon that will hatch from 5 km Eggs also have a chance to be Shiny:
- Smoochum
- Chingling
- Espurr
- Indeedee
Raids
The following Pokémon will appear in Three-Star Raids, all of which can spawn as a Shiny:
- Alolan Raichu
- Hisuian Braviary
- Wyrdeer
Special Research
Special Research will unlock at the beginning of this event. Progress through it to receive a Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni. Claim this Special Research until the end of the Pokémon Go: Tales of Transformation season on December 2, 2025, at 9:59am local time.
Shadow Pokémon
Defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts to save:
- Shadow Qwilfish
- Shadow Swablu
- Shadow Baltoy
- Shadow Deino
Paid Timed Research
For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research, awarding:
- Two Premium Battle Passes
- One Super Rocket Radar
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Ralts, Gothita, Wyrdeer, and more
Field Research Tasks
Complete Field Research tasks to earn:
- Fast TMs
- Charged TMs
- Mysterious Components
Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over Ultra Ticket Box
The Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) It includes an event ticket and three bonus Silver Pinap Berries.