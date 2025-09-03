Pokémon Go – Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go needs your help as the Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over event is just around the corner. Save Shadow Pokémon, chase down Giovanni, and Indeedee will be making its debut, too.

The Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over event will occur from September 16, at 10am to September 21, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Push back against Team GO Rocket Grunts

Pokémon Debut

Indeedee will make its Pokémon Go debut. You’ll be able to hatch Shiny Indeedee, if you’re lucky enough!

Event Bonuses

Additional Candy for Nice Throws or better

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period

Increased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up

Lunatone and Solrock will both appear in the wild during the event, regardless of your location

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons (active from September 16, at 12am, until September 21, 2025, at 11:59pm local time)

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration (active from September 16, at 12am, until September 21, 2025, at 11:59pm local time)

Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP (active from September 16, at 12am, until September 21, 2025, at 11:59pm local time)

Wild Encounters

Event-themed Pokémon will appear in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny. They include:

Abr

Lunatone

Solrock

You may even encounter:

Beldum

Eggs

The Pokémon that will hatch from 5 km Eggs also have a chance to be Shiny:

Smoochum

Chingling

Espurr

Indeedee

Raids

The following Pokémon will appear in Three-Star Raids, all of which can spawn as a Shiny:

Alolan Raichu

Hisuian Braviary

Wyrdeer

Special Research

Special Research will unlock at the beginning of this event. Progress through it to receive a Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni. Claim this Special Research until the end of the Pokémon Go: Tales of Transformation season on December 2, 2025, at 9:59am local time.

Shadow Pokémon

Defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts to save:

Shadow Qwilfish

Shadow Swablu

Shadow Baltoy

Shadow Deino

Paid Timed Research

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research, awarding:

Two Premium Battle Passes

One Super Rocket Radar

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Ralts, Gothita, Wyrdeer, and more

Field Research Tasks

Complete Field Research tasks to earn:

Fast TMs

Charged TMs

Mysterious Components

Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over Ultra Ticket Box

The Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) It includes an event ticket and three bonus Silver Pinap Berries.