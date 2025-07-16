Pokémon Go: Summer Concert Schedule and Bonuses

Turn up the volume, because a Summer Concert is about to take place in Pokémon Go: Delightful Days. Music aside, however, this event will bring with it special event bonuses and specific encounters in relation to Lure Modules.

The Summer Concert begins on July 19 and runs through until July 22, 2025, from 5pm to 8pm local time each day. It is a celebration of the music composed by Junichi Masuda, Pokémon video game series composer and Chief Creative Fellow of The Pokémon Company. Trainers will be able to listen to a special arrangement of in-game background music made up of tracks selected by Junichi Masuda himself during the allocated time window.

Feel the beat in Pokémon Go

Although it’s currently unknown what tracks will make up the Summer Concert setlist, what is certain is the bonuses you will be handed along the way.

Event Bonuses

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour

Lure Modules will attract specific Pokémon during the event

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Chatot at PokéStops with active Lure Modules

Encounters from Lure Modules

The following Pokémon will be attracted to PokéStops with active Lure Modules, all of which have the chance to appear as a Shiny:

Jigglypuff

Lotad

Kricketot

Chatot

Audino

Noibat

Popplio

There will be an increased chance to encounter Shiny Chatot. As a disclaimer, the Spinda with a heart pattern will not appear during this event.

Field Research Tasks

Complete event-themed Field Research tasks to encounter Spinda. If you’re lucky, you may come across a Shiny.

At the same time as the Summer Concert is the Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day in Pokémon Go. As expected, Gigantamax Lapras is the featured Pokémon and there are bonuses and Timed Research opportunities. A paid event ticket is also available for those who want to get the most out of the Max Battle Day.