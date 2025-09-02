Pokémon Go: Concierge Celebration Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Concierge is set at the Pokémon Resort on a tropical island, following concierge Haru as she grows through interactions with Pokémon guests. New episodes of the series will roll out on September 4, 2025 on Netflix, and the occasion will be marked in Pokémon Go with the Concierge Celebration event.

The Pokémon Go Concierge Celebration runs from September 9, at 10am until September 14, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Kick back at the Pokémon Resort

Here is a breakdown of what the Concierge Celebration involves.

Pokémon Debuts

New costumed Pokémon will debut during this event:

Psyduck with a swim ring (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Wild Encounters

Shinx (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Sealeo

Event Bonuses

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

Your Buddy Pokémon will bring you items more often

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Psyduck with a swim ring

Psyduck with a swim ring caught from a wild encounter may have an event-themed Special Background—if you’re lucky

Surprise Encounters

You may have a surprise encounter with Pokémon and characters seen in Pokémon Concierge when you take a snapshot during the event.

Raids

The following Pokémon will appear in Raids:

One-Star Raids

Pikachu (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Magikarp (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Shinx (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Three-Star Raids

Arcanine

Dragonite

Luxray

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Timed Research

Timed Research focused on catching Pokémon and taking snapshots of wild Pokémon will be available throughout the event. Complete tasks to earn Stardust, encounters with event-themed Pokémon, and more.

Paid Timed Research

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include:

5,000 Stardust

An event-themed avatar pose

Encounters with Psyduck with a swim ring

New Avatar Item

A Pokémon Concierge Haru’s Aloha Shirt will be free in the in-game shop during this event, and will continue to be available after the event ends.

Celebration Event Ultra Ticket Box

The Celebration Event Ultra Ticket Box can be purchased from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) It contains an event ticket and 10 Ultra Balls.