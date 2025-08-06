Pokémon Go – Delightful Days: Taken Over Schedule and Bonuses

Shadow Giratina needs your help!

Once again, it’s time to face Giovanni to save Shadow Giratina in the Pokémon Go Delightful Days: Taken Over event.

Delightful Days: Taken Over will occur from August 11, at 12am, until August 17, 2025, at 11:59pm local time.

Team GO Rocket is back in Delightful Days: Taken Over

Event Bonuses

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration

Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP

For the first time in Pokémon Go, you might even hatch Shiny Salandit, if you’re lucky

Special Research

Special Research can be unlocked from the beginning of this event. Progress through it to receive a Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni to save Shadow Giratina. Claim this Special Research until the end of Delightful Days on September 2, 2025, at 9:59am local time.

Shadow Raid Debut

Shadow Kyogre will return to Pokémon Go by making its debut in Shadow Raids. Lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny for the first time.

Shadow Kyogre will appear in five-star Shadow Raids from August 16, 2025, at 6am to August 17, 2025, at 10pm local time. Trainers will receive one additional Raid Pass from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms each day during the event.

Shadow Pokémon

Team GO Rocket has turned the following Pokémon into Shadow Pokémon:

Shadow Staryu

Shadow Fletchling

Shadow Pikipek

Shadow Grubbin

Shadow Raids

The Pokémon that will appear in Shadow Raids are:

One-Star Raids (all have the chance to be Shiny)

Shadow Bellsprout

Shadow Aipom

Shadow Teddiursa

Shadow Seedot

Three-Star Raids

Shadow Girafarig

Shadow Absol (may spawn as a Shiny)

Shadow Whirlipede

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn Fast TMs, Charged TMs, and Mysterious Components.

Collection Challenge

Complete the Collection Challenge to receive XP and one Rocket Radar.

Team GO Rocket Box

A Team GO Rocket Box will be available via the Pokémon Go Web Store during the event. For US$9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) this box contains seven Rocket Radars, seven Premium Battle Passes, seven Ultra Balls, and seven Silver Pinap Berries.