Pokémon Go: Growing Up Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go is preparing to launch a Growing Up event, with a whole host of rewards up for grabs, including extra bonuses for Trainers in Japan and Korea.

The Growing Up event will begin on May 2, at 10am and end on May 7, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Pokémon Go Growing Up rewards

Event Bonuses

2x XP for evolving Pokémon

2x Candy from hatching Eggs

Increased chance to hatch Shiny Wimpod

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Magikarp, Shiny Swablu, and Shiny Wimpod

Increased chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokémon in the wild

Regional Bonuses (Japan and Korea)

Regional bonuses will be live for Trainers in Japan and Korea from May 4, at 10am to May 5, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Timed Research awarding XP, Stardust, one Lucky Egg, and more

Complete Field Research tasks to earn Wimpod Candy and encounters with Tandemaus.

Evolve Riolu to get a Lucario that knows the Fast Attack Force Palm.

2x Stardust for catching Pokémon.

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to appear Shiny (excluding Rookidee.)

Magikarp

Wailmer

Swablu

Foongus

Dedenne

Cutiefly

Wimpod

Rookidee

Nymble

Eggs

Here are the Pokémon you can expect to hatch from Eggs, all of which may hatch a Shiny.

2 km Eggs:

Happiny

Riolu

Wimpod

5 km Eggs:

Mime Jr.

10 km Eggs:

Toxel

After the event ends, Toxel can still hatch from 10 km Eggs.

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Collection Challenge

Complete the hatch-focused Collection Challenge to receive:

XP

Stardust

Encounter with Tandemaus

Paid Timed Research

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to take part in event-exclusive Timed Research and earn a plethora of rewards such as:

One Incubator

15 Pinap Berries

3,000 Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Magikarp, Swablu, Lucario, Wimpod, Tandemaus, and more

An event-themed avatar pose

Growing Up Ultra Ticket Box

A Growing Up Ultra Ticket Box will be available to purchase from the Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) and includes an event ticket, along with a bonus Incubator.