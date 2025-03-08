Pokémon Go: Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend Schedule and Rewards

The first Max Battle of the Might and Mastery season.

The Might and Mastery season is all about growing stronger in Pokémon Go and the Dynamax Raikou Max Battle weekend will do just that. When it comes to Max Battles, Dynamax Raikou, Dynamax Entei, and Dynamax Suicune were already announced to be featured in the Might and Mastery season. In addition, Gigantamax Machamp is the first creature to be revealed for Gigantamax Battles, with more to come.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, this guide has all the details you need to know about the Dynamax Raikou Max Battle event, so you can establish a game plan ahead of time.

The Dynamax Raikou Max Battle weekend will kick off on March 15, at 6am and come to an end on March 16, 2025, at 9pm local time. An electrifying five-star fight is about to go down and various bonuses can help you get the most out of the event.

More Pokémon guides

Storm into the Pokémon Go Dynamax Raikou Max Battle

Dynamax Debut

The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon Go Dynamax debut in five-star Max Battles:

Dynamax Raikou

Lucky Trainers may even encounter a Shiny version of Dynamax Raikou.

Event Bonuses

There are plenty of bonuses that all players can take advantage of during the event, including:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

8x Max Particles from Power Spots

The following bonus will be active from March 10, at 6am to March 16, 2025, at 9pm local time:

3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves

Timed Research

There will be a Timed Research opportunity available to players that begins on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 6am local time. The best part is that that this Timed Research has valuable goodies up for grabs, completely free of charge.

Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Drilbur to round out your battle team when you take on Dynamax Raikou. Timed Research tasks will also award Drilbur Candy, Max Particles, and more to help power up your battle team.

The Dynamax Raikou Max Battle aside, there are a range of other Pokémon Go events to look forward to. The Festival of Colors will brighten up the mobile game, while the March Community Day Classic will see Totodile appear more frequently in the wild.