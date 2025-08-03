Pokémon Go – Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

Be in with the chance of encountering featured creatures that know special attacks.

Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia are set to return to Pokémon Go with the Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day.

The Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day is scheduled for August 10, 2025, from 11am to 5pm local time. Apart from the featured Pokémon, there are Adventure Effects, numerous bonuses, and a paid ticket for those who want to make the most of the event.

Battle ready

Featured Pokémon

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in Raids, where lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny:

Origin Forme Dialga

Origin Forme Palkia

Featured Attack

Origin Forme Dialga encountered in Raids may know the Charged Attack Roar of Time

Origin Forme Palkia encountered in Raids may know the Charged Attack Spacial Rend

Event Bonuses

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from August 9, at 2pm, to August 10, 2025, at 8pm PDT

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six)

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Formes from Raids

1.5x XP from Raid Battles

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles for Trainers level 31 and over

Adventure Effect: Roar of Time

Trainers who encounter and defeat Origin Forme Dialga in a Raid Battle have a chance to catch one that knows the Charged Attack, Roar of Time.

Trainers can activate Roar of Time’s Adventure Effect by using 5,000 Stardust and 5 Dialga Candy, distorting time for six minutes and pausing the timer of the following items:

Incense

Daily Adventure Incense

Lucky Eggs

Star Pieces

You can extend the timer for Roar of Time’s Adventure Effect in six-minute increments by using more Stardust and Dialga Candy. The timer can be extended up to two hours each time you tap Use, and you can tap Use again to add more time (up to 24 hours total.)

Adventure Effect: Spacial Rend

Trainers who encounter and defeat Origin Forme Palkia in a Raid Battle have a chance to catch one that knows the Charged Attack Spacial Rend. Trainers can activate Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect by using 5,000 Stardust and 5 Palkia Candy, distorting space for 10 minutes, allowing for encounters with wild Pokémon at an increased distance.

You can extend the timer for Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect in 10-minute increments by using more Stardust and Palkia Candy. The timer can be extended up to two hours each time you tap Use, and you can tap Use again to add more time (up to 24 hours total.)

Event Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can acquire a ticket that awards the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

One Rare Candy XL awarded for catching Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia for Trainers level 31 and up

3x XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) The box includes an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.