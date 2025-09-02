Pokémon Go: September Community Day Schedule and Bonuses

Flabébé is back in the spotlight in Pokémon Go with the September Community Day, but it’s not all good news, as the color variations remain region locked.

The September Community Day will take place on September 14, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time, with the Featured Attack and some bonuses going beyond that time window.

Pokémon Go September Community Day 2025

Featured Pokémon

Flabébé will appear more frequently in the wild, with the chance of spawning as a Shiny:

Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas

If you’re lucky, you may encounter White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé, no matter what region you’re in.

Featured Attack

Evolve Floette (Flabébé’s Evolution) between the beginning of the event and September 21, 2025, at 10pm local time to get a Florges that knows the Charged Attack Chilling Water:

Chilling Water

Trainer Battles: 60 power and lowers the opposing Pokémon’s Attack by one stage

Gyms and Raids: 65 power

Event Bonuses

Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Floette into Florges after earning seven hearts with Floette as your buddy

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day (active from 2pm to 10pm local time)

Trades will require 50% less Stardust (active from 2pm to 10pm local time)

Community Day Special Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access the Flabébé Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Rewards include:

3 total encounters with White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé that have a Seasonal Special Background

Additional encounters with White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Community Day Special Background Timed Research

Trainers that log in during September Community Day will receive Timed Research awarding an encounter with a Flabébé, suited in the color to match your region that also has a Seasonal Special Background. You’ll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Flabébé when you complete these Timed Research tasks.

Field Research

Catch Flabébé to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, and additional encounters with Flabébé, including encounters with Flabébé that have a Seasonal Special Background—if you’re lucky.

Ultra Community Day Box

The Ultra Community Day Box can be purchased from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) It contains three Max Potions and one Special Research ticket.