Pokémon Go: Festival of Colors Schedule and Bonuses

Once again, The Festival of Colors is back in Pokémon Go, celebrating the Indian tradition. Trainers in India can even get their hands on exclusive regional rewards. This guide has all the details you need to know about the upcoming event, so you can prepare ahead of time.
The Festival of Colors will brighten up Pokémon Go on March 13, at 10am to March 17, 2025, at 8pm local time. During that time, expect a range of bonuses, including free and paid Timed Research opportunities.
Spring to life in the Pokémon Go Festival of Colors
Event Bonuses
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours
- Bruxish will appear more frequently when Trainers use Incense
- Take a few snapshots each day of the event for a surprise
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for two hours
Wild Encounters
- Drowzee
- Magikarp
- Natu
- Aipom
- Meditite
- Dwebble
- Red Flower Flabébé
- Blue Flower Flabébé
- Yellow Flower Flabébé
- Bruxish
Some Trainers may even come across:
- White Flower Flabébé
- Orange Flower Flabébé
For the first time in Pokémon Go, you’ll even have the chance to encounter Shiny Bruxish.
Flabébé with differently colored flowers will also appear in the wild depending on where you are in the world:
- Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
- Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region
- Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas
If you’re lucky, you might encounter White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé, no matter what part of the globe you are in.
Raids
The Pokémon that will appear in Raids are:
Three-Star Raids
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
Five-Star Raids
- Tapu Koko
Mega Raids
- Mega Swampert
Field Research
- Complete Field Research tasks to earn Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon
Timed Research
Free Timed Research rewards include:
- One Incense
- Four Rare Candies
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon
Paid Timed Research
For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.
Paid Timed Research rewards are:
- Two Lure Modules
- Four Incense
- 2,000 Stardust
- Encounters with Bruxish
Regional Bonuses – India
Regional bonuses will be available for Trainers in India offering:
- Branching Timed Research
- One-star raids featuring Pikachu wearing a kurta
- One additional Candy for catching Pokémon in Raids