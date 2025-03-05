Pokémon Go: Festival of Colors Schedule and Bonuses

Once again, The Festival of Colors is back in Pokémon Go, celebrating the Indian tradition. Trainers in India can even get their hands on exclusive regional rewards. This guide has all the details you need to know about the upcoming event, so you can prepare ahead of time.

The Festival of Colors will brighten up Pokémon Go on March 13, at 10am to March 17, 2025, at 8pm local time. During that time, expect a range of bonuses, including free and paid Timed Research opportunities.

Spring to life in the Pokémon Go Festival of Colors

Event Bonuses

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Bruxish will appear more frequently when Trainers use Incense

Take a few snapshots each day of the event for a surprise

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for two hours

Wild Encounters

Drowzee

Magikarp

Natu

Aipom

Meditite

Dwebble

Red Flower Flabébé

Blue Flower Flabébé

Yellow Flower Flabébé

Bruxish

Some Trainers may even come across:

White Flower Flabébé

Orange Flower Flabébé

For the first time in Pokémon Go, you’ll even have the chance to encounter Shiny Bruxish.

Flabébé with differently colored flowers will also appear in the wild depending on where you are in the world:

Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas

If you’re lucky, you might encounter White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé, no matter what part of the globe you are in.

Raids

The Pokémon that will appear in Raids are:

Three-Star Raids

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Five-Star Raids

Tapu Koko

Mega Raids

Mega Swampert

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Timed Research

Free Timed Research rewards include:

One Incense

Four Rare Candies

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Paid Timed Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Paid Timed Research rewards are:

Two Lure Modules

Four Incense

2,000 Stardust

Encounters with Bruxish

Regional Bonuses – India

Regional bonuses will be available for Trainers in India offering: