Pokémon Go: Powerful Potential Schedule and Bonuses

The first event of the Might and Mastery season.

The upcoming Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season has been unveiled and so has its first event of the new season, Powerful Potential. As a fresh creature joins the mobile game, you’ll also get the season off to a strong start with a variety of bonuses.

Powerful Potential is a five day affair, opening its doors on March 5, at 10am and concluding on March 10, 2025, at 8pm local time.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: March Community Day Classic Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: March Community Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: January Community Day Classic Schedule, Featured Pokémon, and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Unleash your Powerful Potential in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Debut

Kubfu will make its Pokémon Go debut

Event Bonuses

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period

Might and Mastery Special Research

Throughout Pokémon Go’s Might and Mastery season, you’ll be able to reach new heights with your Legendary partner Pokémon. Claim this free Special Research from March 5, at 10am to June 3, 2025, at 9:59am local time.

Eggs

The Pokémon that will hatch from 2 km, 5 km, 7 km and 10 km Eggs is:

Charcadet (with the chance to hatch a Shiny)

Timed Research

Complete event-themed research tasks to earn undisclosed items, an encounter with Charcadet, and to unlock the following event bonus:

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period

Paid Special Research – Fuzzy Fighter

For US$8.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) participate in Special Research with an array of bonuses to earn.

Special Research rewards include:

One Incense

Two Premium Battle Passes

One Star Piece

Encounters with Season-themed Pokémon

A rare encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu

You can purchase a ticket for this Special Research from March 5, at 10am to March 10, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Field Research Task Encounters

Upon completing Field Research tasks, expect to encounter:

Alolan Raichu

Hisuian Typhlosion

Sableye

Gothita

Solosis

Sinistea

Max Battles

The Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles from March 8, at 6am to March 9, 2025, at 9pm local time are:

One-Star Max Battles

Dynamax Grookey

Dynamax Scorbunny

Dynamax Sobble

Six-Star Max Battles (all have the chance to appear as a Shiny)

Gigantamax Venusaur

Gigantamax Charizard

Gigantamax Blastoise

Raids

The following Pokémon will appear in Raids:

One-Star Raids

Gothita (has the chance to spawn as a Shiny)

Solosis (has the chance to spawn as a Shiny)

Sinistea

Three-Star Raids (all have the chance to appear as a Shiny)