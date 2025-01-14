Pokémon Go: Lunar New Year 2025 Event Schedule and Bonuses

Lunar New Year is the beginning of a new year based on lunar calendars and 2025 is the year of the snake, representing wisdom, transformation and resilience. Pokémon Go will offer its very own Lunar New Year festivities with an array of limited-time bonuses. To fit with 2025’s theme, there will be more chances to encounter the serpent Pokémon that reside in the mobile game.

The Lunar New Year Pokémon Go celebration will be held on January 29, at 10am to February 2, 2025, at 8pm local time. Those who participate in the event will be able to take advantage of increased wild encounters, an array of bonuses, as well as free and paid Timed Research.

Pokémon Go 2025 Lunar New Year rewards

Event Bonuses

Here are all the bonuses that will be active for the duration of the event:

Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in trades

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny:

Ekans

Onix

Snivy

Darumaka

Dunsparce

Some Trainers might even encounter:

Gyarados

Dratini

Eggs

The Pokémon listed below will hatch from 2 km Eggs, each with the potential to spawn as a Shiny. There will also be an increased chance to hatch a Shiny Nosepass:

Makuhita

Nosepass

Meditite

Duskull

Skorupi

Field Research Tasks and Collection Challenges

Complete Field Research tasks to earn Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Complete the Collection Challenge to receive Stardust

Timed Research

Event-themed Timed Research offers:

XP for exploring Routes, Stardust, and 10 Zygarde Cells

Paid Timed Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research and earn:

Two Lucky Eggs

One Incubator

Encounters with Ekans and Nosepass

As always, you will be able to purchase and gift tickets to anyone on your Pokémon Go friends list that you have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

PokéStop Showcases

Be on the lookout for Showcases at different PokéStops where you can enter event-themed Pokémon

While we wait for the Lunar New Year to kick off, Fashion Week has returned to Pokémon Go, with opportunities to catch costumed Pokémon, including through Minccino and Cinccino debuts.

M