Pokémon Go: Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Schedule and Bonuses

As part of the Pokémon Go Might and Mastery season, players are faced with powerful creatures and the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day is continuing that trend. Gigantamax Snorlax will be making its very first appearance in the mobile game when the event rolls out.

The Pokémon Go Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day will take place on April 19, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Apart from Gigantamax Snorlax joining Max Battles, there’s Timed Research opportunities and a variety of bonuses to make use of.

Don’t sleep on Gigantamax Snorlax

Gigantamax Debut

The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon Go Gigantamax debut in six-star Max Battles. If you are lucky, it may even appear as a Shiny.

Gigantamax Snorlax

Event Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the event.

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

8x Max Particles from Power Spots

Two additional Special Trades

More bonuses will be live on April 19, 2025, from 12am to 5pm local time. For these bonuses to apply, you must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Be sure to keep tabs on the Nearby menu for an icon that shows up when Max Particles are ready to collect.

2x Max Particles from exploring

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles

Timed Research

Complete Timed Research tasks to encounter Dynamax Pokémon that are strong contenders for battles against Gigantamax Snorlax. These tasks will also award Candy and Max Particles to help power up your team.

From April 16 at 6pm to April 19 at 5pm, take advantage of:

Dynamax Machop

Event Ticket

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards and bonuses include:

1 Max Mushroom

25,000 XP

2x XP from Max Battles

Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600

Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) from the Web Store. It includes an event ticket and a bonus Max Particle Pack at no additional cost.