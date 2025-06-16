Pokémon Go: Yamper’s Paw Prints Schedule and Bonuses

Nothing says Delightful Days like a Pokémon Go Yamper’s Paw Prints event. Yamper and its evolution are set to join the game as the Pokémon prepare to leave their mark on Trainers.

This event will begin on June 20, 2025 at 12am and run through until June 22, 2025, at 11:59pm local time. Expect an abundance of wild encounters, Field Research tasks, and even daily Timed Research.

Run free with Yamper’s Paw Prints in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Debuts

The following Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region will make their debuts in the mobile game:

Yamper

Boltund

Use 50 Yamper Candy to evolve Yamper into Boltund.

Event Bonuses

2x Stardust for catching Pokémon

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Snubbull, Shiny Poochyena, and Shiny Furfrou

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to spawn as a Shiny (excluding Fidough and Yamper.)

Growlithe

Snubbull

Houndour

Poochyena

Electrike

Lillipup

Furfrou

Fidough

Some Trainers may even encounter:

Hisuian Growlithe

Yamper

Field Research Tasks

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Timed Research

Timed Research will also be available to complete everyday that the event is live. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks centered around exploration and catching Pokémon.

June 20

Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day: Poochyena (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

3,000 XP

1,500 Stardust

June 21

Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day: Furfrou (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

3,000 XP

1,500 Stardust

June 22

Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day: Snubbull (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

3,000 XP

1,500 Stardust

Keep in mind that the tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before 11:59pm local time each day of the event.

Paid Timed Research

For US$0.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research to earn even more rewards.

Complete the event-themed Research tasks, which include spinning PokéStops or evolving Pokémon, to receive:

4 Incense

6,000 Stardust

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Snubbull, Poochyena, Rockruff, Yamper, and more

The tasks associated with paid Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before the event comes to a close on June 22, 2025, at 11:59pm local time.