Pokémon Go: Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

Lilligant is a Grass-type Pokémon from the Unova region. It evolves from Petilil after being given 50 candies and a Sun Stone. Hisuian Lilligant will join Pokémon Go for the very first time with the upcoming Raid Day. This guide has all the details you need to know ahead of time, so you can best prepare for those Raid Battles.

The Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day is scheduled to take place on July 12, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Related bonuses will go live, but those that want to get the most out of this Raid Day can purchase an Event Ticket.

A new foe enters Raids

Pokémon Debut

Hisuian Lilligant will make its debut in Raids, with the chance to appear as a Shiny.

Event Bonuses

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, July 11, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8pm PDT

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six)

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Lilligant from Raids

Event Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can purchase an event ticket that grants the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles for Trainers level 31 and up

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

These bonuses will be active on July 12, 2025, from 2pm. to 5pm local time.

As always, there is an opportunity for you to purchase and gift tickets to any Pokémon Go friend that you have reached a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) and includes an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.

The action doesn’t stop at the Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day, far from it. Around the corner is the July Community Day which is all about Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon. The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration is also a matters of days away from launch and will see Hisuian Zorua and its Evolution, Hisuian Zoroark join the mobile game.