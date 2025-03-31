Pokémon Go: What is the Reward Road?

It’s no secret that microtransactions play a key role in Pokémon Go. Whether that’s through buying Timed Research tickets, to stocking up your inventory, or even snagging fresh avatar items, money can be spent across the game. The Pokémon Go Web Store in particular is getting a Reward Road update, allowing you to earn as you make transactions.

If you’re already a big spender in Pokémon Go, the Reward Road just means you get more bang for your buck. When making a purchase, it’s now better than ever to use the Pokémon Go Web Store rather than the in-game shop where possible.

Head down a new path

Reward Road is a monthly reward program where Trainers can earn Reward Points with eligible purchases made via the Pokémon Go Web Store or in-game shop. Put simply, as you earn a certain amount of Reward Points by making purchases, your Reward Road level will increase and you will unlock more rewards along the way.

There are ten levels of rewards to work through and twice as many Reward Points are handed out when you shop through the Pokémon Go Web Store.

Reward Road starts over each calendar month. Reward Points and Reward Road levels will reset on the last day of the month at 23:59 UTC, so make sure to claim your rewards before the end of the month. Those rewards can be claimed by visiting the Pokémon Go Web Store while logged into your account.

The rewards that make up the inaugural Reward Road which will begin on April 1, 2025, at 12am UTC are:

Level 1: 3 Stickers

3 Stickers Level 2: 1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Premium Battle Pass Level 3: 1 Incense, 2 Stickers

1 Incense, 2 Stickers Level 4: 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Star Piece

1 Lucky Egg, 1 Star Piece Level 5: 2 Lure Modules, 8 Stickers

2 Lure Modules, 8 Stickers Level 6: 2 Incubators, 2 Incense, 2 Stickers

2 Incubators, 2 Incense, 2 Stickers Level 7: 4 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Max Revives, 3 Max Potions

4 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Max Revives, 3 Max Potions Level 8: 4 Incubators, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, 3 Golden Razz Berries

4 Incubators, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, 3 Golden Razz Berries Level 9: 4 Premium Battle Passes, 4 Incubators

4 Premium Battle Passes, 4 Incubators Level 10: 6 Premium Battle Passes, 6 Incubators, 6 Stickers

The April Reward Road will last until April 30, 2025, at 23:59 UTC. Even if you claim every reward, Reward Points will not carry over between months.