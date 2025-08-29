Pokémon Go: Mega Sharpedo Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go has shared the details on what Trainers can expect from the Tales of Transformation season. There will be Mega Evolution debuts, new Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures, and an updated leveling up journey by increasing the level cap from 50 to 80. The first Mega-Evolved Pokémon introduced this season is Mega Sharpedo in a dedicated Raid Day.

The Mega Sharpedo Raid Day will occur on September 7, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. During that window, you will experience bonuses and have the opportunity to buy an event ticket to help you find success in Mega Raids.

Don’t be a fish out of water during the Pokémon Go Mega Sharpedo Raid Day

Mega-Evolved Pokémon Debut

The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon Go debut in Mega Raids:

Mega Sharpedo (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Event Bonuses

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Saturday, September 6, at 5pm to September 7, 2025, at 8pm PDT

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six)

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Sharpedo from Mega Raids

Event Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll have the option to purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses:

Receive up to eight additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

Mega Sharpedo Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Mega Sharpedo Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) and includes both an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.

There’s a lot more where that came from, as the first Pokémon Go event of September begins on September 2, and is a celebration of the Kanto region. At the same time, the September GO Pass will roll out, offering a free and Deluxe track of rewards. At Rank 20 of the GO Pass Deluxe: September, you will get the Timed Incubator, an extra Incubator offering unlimited uses.