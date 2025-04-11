Gameranx

Pokémon Go: Pokémon Horizons Series Celebration Event Schedule and Bonuses

Smashing into the mobile game.

The Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event returns to Pokémon Go, not only debuting new creatures, but other Pokémon and human characters from the animated series that will also appear in the mobile game.

The action kicks off on April 16 at 10am and runs through until April 22, 2025, at 8pm local time.

The more the merrier

Pokémon Debuts

The following Pokémon first discovered in the Paldea region will make their Pokémon Go debuts.

  • Tinkatink
  • Tinkatuff
  • Tinkaton

Also, a new costumed Pokémon will appear during this event, with the chance of spawning as a Shiny:

  • Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin

Use 25 Tinkatink Candy to evolve Tinkatink into Tinkatuff and 100 Tinkatink Candy to evolve Tinkatuff into Tinkaton.

Event Bonuses

  • Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently
  • 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat and Shiny Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin

Eggs

The Pokémon that will hatch from 7 km Eggs are:

  • Elekid (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Hatenna
  • Charcadet (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Tinkatink

After the event ends, Tinkatink may hatch from 10 km Eggs.

Surprise Encounters

You may have a surprise encounter with characters and Pokémon seen in Pokémon Horizons: The Series when you take a snapshot during the event.

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild.

  • Quagsire
  • Shuckle (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Slugma (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Nosepass (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Snorunt (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Sprigatito (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Fuecoco (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Quaxly
  • Pawmi

Some Trainers may even come across:

  • Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat (may spawn as a Shiny)

Featured Attack

Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat encountered during the event will know the Charged Attack Volt Tackle.

Volt Tackle

  • Trainer Battles: 90 power and decreases Defense by one stage
  • Gyms and raids: 90 power

Raids

The Raid line up is:

One-Star Raids

  • Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Chansey (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Rockruff (may spawn as a Shiny)

Three-Star Raids

  • Charizard (may spawn as a Shiny)
  • Alolan Muk
  • Metagross
  • Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin (may spawn as a Shiny)

Field Research

Complete Field Research tasks to earn:

  • Stardust
  • Encounters with Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat

Timed Research

Complete Timed Research tasks to earn:

  • XP
  • Stardust
  • Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Paid Timed Research

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) take part in event-exclusive Timed Research, with rewards up for grabs such as:

  • One Incubator
  • An event-themed avatar pose
  • Encounters with Tinkatink

Celebration Event Ultra Ticket Box

The Celebration Event Ultra Ticket Box will be available via the Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) and includes an event ticket and 10 Ultra Balls.

