Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus +

Pokemon Go Plus + is here and users have the opportunity to get Pokemon Go rewards for catching some Z’s. To get your hands on these goodies, here is how to track your sleep using Pokemon Go Plus +.

As you sleep, “the Pikachu within your device will sing you lullabies while you drift off and act as your morning alarm. As you track your sleep data, you’ll draw in more Pokemon that share your sleeping patterns. Befriend these Pokemon with tasty Poke Biscuits, and they may join you as helpers.”

How to track your sleep using Pokemon Go Plus +

Before you can begin tracking your sleep, you need to share your Sleep Data with Pokemon Go by following a few steps:

Visit the main menu on your Pokemon Go Plus + device.

Open up the settings.

Select “Connected Devices and Services.”

Click on “Accessory Devices.”

Find the “Sleep Data” option.

Finally, toggle on “Share Sleep Data with Pokemon Go.”

To make sure Pokemon Go Plus + is correctly paired with Pokemon Sleep, you should be able to find an icon in the lower-right corner of the home screen in Pokemon Sleep that will show “Go Plus +.”

Now you’ve paired your devices, you can get ready for bed and begin tracking your sleep:

Hold the button at the center of your Pokemon Go Plus + device until it flashes blue.

Place it close to your body and head to sleep

When you wake up from your slumber, end your sleep session by holding the central button until you see colored lights.

your sleep session by holding the central button until you see colored lights. The next time you log into Pokemon Go, you’ll be able to collect your rewards.

If you’ve followed the above steps and you’re still having trouble tracking your sleep, Niantic states that “depending on the bedding you use and where you place your Pokemon Go Plus +, your movement may not be detected properly. In such cases, placing your Pokemon Go Plus + closer to your body may improve detection.”