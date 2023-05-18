Pokemon Scarlet and Violet To Get Pokemon Home Connectivity Soon

Regarding the Pokemon franchise, one of the biggest hassles gamers had in the earliest versions of the title was moving your pocket monsters from one generation to the other so that you didn’t lose your progress. You first needed multiple Game Boy systems, link cables, and other devices to make it happen. Then you needed a strong internet connection. Eventually, they created the Pokemon Home service to help make things simpler. Through it, you can store Pokemon from all generations without any hassle. Fast forward to now, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally being made available to the service.

That’s important for multiple reasons. First, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet didn’t have access to the service at launch, nor in the months following. This was likely done due to how people would’ve stored their best Pokemon in the collection service and thus could’ve broken certain competitive functions if they were made available from the start. The competitive scene in the franchise is very combative by nature, so The Pokemon Company made the right call but not stoking the flames there. However, the upcoming 3.0 update for Gen 9 will make everything connected, and that’s something many gamers will be happy about:

From Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet version 3.0.0 onward, players will be able to link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.#PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/mAz4rjA8aU — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 18, 2023

But wait! There’s more! The Pokemon Company also revealed that if you connect Gen 9 to the service, you’ll get a special gift if you play Pokemon Go. Specifically, if you connect all three games, you’ll get unique versions of the Gen 9 starters in the mobile game.

So if you want to get a fun boost to your Pokedex in the mobile version, this is your best option:

Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



You’ll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.#PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/sL5v6mSqgT — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 18, 2023

That’s not the only news fans hope for with Gen 9. They want to know more about the DLC that is coming this year. We’ve only gotten one look at “The Teal Mask” and “The Indigo Disk,” but the details we’ve received do seem promising.

For example, we know that both DLC expansions will take us to new parts of the Pokemon world and introduce us to new Pocket Monsters that we can battle and collect. Furthermore, there will be new trainers and characters to meet, enforcing how new the stories will be.

Hopefully, there will be more information soon so players know what to look forward to and when they can play it. Unfortunately, Nintendo has been a bit mum on the back half of their 2023 plans, so the DLC expansions could come at any point.