Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Adding New Feature?

Despite it being a few months since Pokemon Day, we haven’t gotten much information on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC that we know are coming later this year. Of course, we know what they told us during the Pokemon Day presentation, but that seems like forever ago, and fans are eager to get some new details on the upcoming expansions. However, there might be a piece of information that hasn’t leaked out that could make things interesting for those who want to make their Pokemon as strong as possible. According to one reliable leaker, the DLC will have a “Move Tailor” ability.

Centro Leaks posted about it on Twitter, and they noted that this ability would let you work with your Pokemon to secure the moves they want or teach them old moves or event moves depending on certain factors. But they were also clear that this “leak” was intentionally vague and thus could be misconstrued. Not to mention, it’s a leak, and thus not something that Nintendo nor The Pokemon Company have confirmed yet. So until more definitive information is released, you should take this with a grain of salt.

Now, as for what we do know about the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, we know it’ll come in two parts, with each expanding the Paldea region in special ways. The first one is called “The Teal Mask.” In it, students of the various academies you attended in the game will go to a special island on a kind of field trip. The trip will let you partake in a special festival that is focused around a set of Pokemon that helped the island in their time of need.

You’ll also meet a special Pokemon that wears a mask and has interesting powers.

Then, there’s “The Indigo Disk.” This DLC will have a special “student transfer program” with another academy going on, and you’re selected to go visit the other school. You’ll get to see new students, and teachers and partake in new adventures that will eventually lead you to a new legendary Pokemon beneath the depths. Said Pokemon was even teased in the recent anime for the series.

We don’t have a release date for either DLC. However, we know that The Teal Mask will arrive in the Fall, with The Indigo Disk coming out in the Winter. The thing that fans want more than anything, however, is that the DLC isn’t buggy at launch.