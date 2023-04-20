Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update 1.3 Out Now!

If you’ve been enjoying Gen 9 since it arrived last November, you aren’t alone. After all, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold over 10 million copies in three days worldwide. That’s an incredible number and something that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will hold onto for some time. That being said, there have been serious issues with Gen 9 since its launch. The numerous bugs and glitches have affected players for months, and they’ve used that time to talk about it online and show how much the dev team screwed up. As such, they’ve been dropping updates to attempt to fix things, with Update 1.3 has released today.

The patch notes on the game’s official Switch support site highlight how robust the fixes are. One of the biggest ones concerns the Tera Raid event that happened around the last update. Gamers were having issues catching the Paradox Pokemon, and that apparently has been fixed:

“Trainers who caught an Egg instead of Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in a Tera Raid Battle before updating to version 1.2.0 of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were affected by a bug that prevented them from catching either of these Pokémon.

This bug has been fixed, and Trainers who caught such Eggs instead of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will now be able to catch these Pokémon.”

So if you were mad because of what happened last time, you’ll be in a better place now. Unless something else goes wrong, which sadly is a possibility with this game.

You might have also noticed that certain online battles were not working properly in some ways. There have been fixes for that too. That includes in Link Battles:

“Fixed a bug in Link Battles where selecting Swap in just before the selection timer reached zero could fail to switch in the selected Pokémon and subsequently cause switching — and the battle itself — to act abnormally.”

As well as issues with Double Battles:

“Fixed a bug in Double Battles with moves that cause stat changes for the Pokémon using the moves. This bug caused the stat changes to incorrectly happen twice if the user hit two opposing Pokémon with the move while an opposing Pokémon was behind a Substitute.”

We highly recommend you check out the full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update 1.3 patch notes to see all that has been adjusted. Plus, if you see anything going wrong with the game, be sure to report it online so that fixes can be made.