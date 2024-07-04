Sonic X Shadow Generations Could Get Another Character

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be launching in October, but it seems that another character is being teased by Sega to be coming to the game that we didn’t know was coming before. This comes from a Twitter comment that was shared just this week regarding the game.

“The Japanese [Sonic X Shadow Generations] site showcases both sides of the game, interestingly teasing that another character may be playable (?) in Shadow Generations,” reads the tweet published by TailsChannel.

The character that we don’t know yet is appearing on the side of the landing page where Shadow is, while the Sonic parts are all the same and unchanged really. However, on the Shadow side, we see a blank box according to Insider Gaming, that says “Coming Soon.” Many are thinking that based on the pictures we have seen within the game that it will be Metal Sonic. However, it is really unknown what this character will exactly be.

Sonic has definitely been receiving a lot of attention lately in regards to many collaborations as well as other things like the recent iHop meals that were inspired by the beloved Hedgehog. For now, we don’t know what the new character will be that will be in Sonic X Shadow Generations, but given the release window of the game, it shouldn’t be much longer before we officially know.

Sonic X Shadow Generations launches on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.