Angry Birds and Sonic Crossovers Are Everywhere

Everyone knows Sonic, and everyone knows Angry Birds, and now the two will be coming together for a special event across multiple games. The developers for Sonic – Sega and the developers for Rovio have both officially announced these crossover events for multiple of their mobile games, bringing the fan-favorite characters together like never before.

This crossover event will take place across five different games, Angry Birds coming to Sonic and Sonic coming to Angry Birds. The games that are included in this event are Sonic Forces, Sonic Dash, Angry Birds Dream Blast, Angry Birds 2, and Angry Birds Friends. The official announcement trailer shares more about the collaboration and what it will look like.

This event will begin on March 21, 2024, and the updates for each app will be available on the App Store and Google Play store. Below is some extra information about this collaboration and what to expect from each mobile game during this unique event.

Sonic Forces is getting a limited-time event where players can team up with Sonic and Red to stop Dr. Eggman. Players will be able to collect gold rings and different power-ups. There will two unlock-able characters – Red and Chuck, these are more characters that players can be used to race in the game.

Sonic Dash, Red and Chuck become playable characters once again, giving players the ability to unlock playable characters by collecting legendary character cards to get them for free or they can be purchased in the in-game store.

The event in Angry Birds 2 is called “Sonic Friends” Hat Event and themed “You’re Too Slow Adventure.” Players will be able to collect special Sonic-themed hats for their Angry birds during this event. You can then explore a “You’re Too Slow” adventure as well, wearing those event hats.

Angry Birds Dream Blast is getting a Sonic Flash Race Event, there is a set of 10 levels that players will need to beat quickly and will receive rewards as they do so.

Angry Birds Friends welcomes The Sonic Tournament! Go on an epic adventure against Pigs Army with Sonic and the Angry Birds friends alongside you. Defeat the pigs and enjoy the Sonic-themed levels around you.

