Pokemon Red & Blue HD-2D Fan Project Looks Absolutely Stunning

There is no shortage of fan games and projects out there. Just this week, we got a new video project showing off a concept of classic fixed-angle Resident Evil visuals for the latest Resident Evil 4 remake. But this latest fan project looks absolutely stunning. If you enjoyed the original Pokemon video games, you might be itching to see this project become a reality. Here’s what Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue would look like if they were given an HD-2D revamp.

Pokemon games are always a subject of fan projects. We have seen countless fan games released over the years. These might make some subtle changes to the gameplay to a completely new storyline or Pokemon featured. But much like other IPs that get a fan project treatment, they are often killed off before anything substantial is brought out to the public. With the latest projects that are surfacing, it doesn’t look like the artist is actually trying to see this game come to fruition. Instead, it’s just a look at what would happen if the original Pokemon games were remade using HD-2D technology.

Essentially, the designs were used in Unreal Engine 5, which takes inspiration from Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler. The artist behind the projects was done by YouTube channel Dott – 3D Pixel Artist. There are a total of four videos as well, and you can view a couple of them embedded in this article. Otherwise, you can check out their work right here. In the mix is a look into Pallet Town and Vermilion City. All the videos were posted a few months ago at this point, but they are finally getting some attention online today. We’re finding out about these videos thanks to a report from Gamespot.

Meanwhile, some of the other video games that the artist took a stab at remaking in HD-2D style visuals include Terranigma and Final Fantasy Tactics Advance. It would be interesting to see these projects actually come to fruition, but these concept videos are likely the closest we’ll get to the real thing. Chances are, if something like this was to go into development by fans, then it would likely be killed off. Regardless, what do you think of these videos showcasing a new look into a classic RPG?