Dying Light 2: Stay Human Gut Feeling Trailer Show Just How Brutal The Combat Has Become

Update:

The Dying Light 2: Stay Human Gut Feeling update has officially released. Players can enjoy the content previously showcased in the trailer above.

Original Story…

The Dying Light development team has been developing new content for players to enjoy. While this game launched last year, we knew that the development team over at Techland wanted to ensure that there would be more content to keep playing by logging in regularly. In fact, the developers have previously stated that players can expect about five years of content for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. So today, we have another look into the next major update to hit the game tomorrow, Gut Feeling.

This Gut Feeling update is making a few notable changes to the gameplay. It should actually make it quite an improvement for players alongside newcomers that are just starting the campaign up. With Gut Feeling, we’re getting an overhaul for both the physics and brutal combat. We can see just how gory this game will further become with the combat allowing players to obliterate zombies using an assortment of weapons. While we’re on the subject of weapons, a new weapon crafting system is available, so you will want to check out how the new weapon crafting is handled.

When you’re not crafting new weapons or taking off limbs of the undead, you might want to check out your threads. A gears transmog system is added, so players can retain the style they like on their character while not having to forgo those precious stats. You’ll even find some new outfits added to the game with the Rahim Bundle. This will give you two outfits of the original runner. Finally, there is mention of the Viral Rush event that will kick off on April 20, 2023, the day this Gut Feeling update launches and will last until May 4, 2023.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is currently available to pick up and play right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also know that the Nintendo Switch platform will also receive the game sometime this year. Furthermore, we might have finally got a small tidbit of information regarding the next major installment of the Dying Light franchise. Recently, it was unveiled what fans have voted on for what they’d like to see as a Dying Light 3 protagonist. Meanwhile, if you have yet to start Dying Light 2: Stay Human, then check out our Before You Buy video coverage on the title we have embedded below.