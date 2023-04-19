Dying Light 3 First Details Might Have Been Revealed

Dying Light has been a pretty well-received video game franchise so far. Who doesn’t love a good zombie game, after all? But while we know Techland is still digging deep into the post-launch content for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, that doesn’t mean the studio is not kicking around ideas for the next mainline installment. We don’t have an official announcement about a Dying Light 3, but one small tidbit of information has popped up online. If you didn’t catch a recent poll on Twitter, you might have missed a chance to voice what you’d like to see in the next chapter.

For fans of the Dying Light franchise, you might have already been following Techland’s Tymon Smektała online. This is the Dying Light franchise director who has had his hand on both installments so far. Recently, the individual tweeted a poll asking fans what protagonist they would find most exciting to play in Dying Light 3. It’s worth pointing out that Tymon noted that this would be a Dying Light 3 main hero and not a post-launch update for Dying Light 2.

DISCLAIMER: This is not Dying Light 3 announcement 🙂



But – we were chatting today overseeing last details for the Gut Feeling update (3 days to go!), and we couldn't agree…



…so please help: if we do DL3, would you be most excited if the main hero was (as a "profession"): — Tymon Smektała (@smektalaTM) April 17, 2023

Tymon’s choices were a survivor, Nightrunner, Pilgrim, and a GRE Agent that turned good. This poll has been closed, and the results are in. With just under 6,000 votes, players noted that taking the role of a GRE Agent that turned good would be the most exciting profession to go with for Dying Light 3. The follow-up choice would be a survivor. So it could mean that developers are looking into this idea for a Dying Light 3 installment or at least playing with the idea of using this as the main character of the next narrative chapter.

Regardless, the Dying Light 3 tweet was not an announcement. There is likely not going to be an announcement anytime soon, either. We know that the developers were ensuring that there would be at least five years of downloadable content for Dying Light 2 once it had been released into the marketplace. So, don’t expect a new Dying Light game anytime soon.

Still, you have Dying Light 2: Stay Human that you can play today. The game is available to purchase and enjoy on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch platform is slated to come out at some point this year. If you haven’t played the game but would like more insight into what you can expect, feel free to check out our Before You Buy video coverage on the title within the video we have embedded below.