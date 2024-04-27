This Fallout 4 Glitch Has Players Shooting Exclamation Points

Fallout 4 has been receiving a handful of updates recently, either a big update adding new content or smaller ones to try and fix little issues the game is having. Lately there have been a mixture of issues happening in the game that the developers have been fixing over the last few days. But, this glitch has to be the funniest one yet according to GameRant.

The newest discovered glitch in Fallout 4 allows players to shoot their gun and instead of shooting out a bullet, it is a exclamation point which is hillarious. In the video shared on Reddit by -Dest_- it shows the player aimming their weapon and shooting it only for a exclamation point that is shining bright red – that is then what kills the enemy.

This is mainly happening with the new guns that were added in the recent update, somehow they weren’t loaded in correctly to where now everything is acting all weird and this is one of the glitches. The user didn’t say what platform this issue was happening on or what all caused it. If mods were being used for the PC version of the game, that could be the cause of the issue. However, if this is coming from solely the update, then hopefully the developers are working on fixing it right away.

Fallout 4 is avaliable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is also avaliable through Xbox Game Pass as well as PlayStation Plus membership, but lately players have been having issues with getting it to update without buying the full game.