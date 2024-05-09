Spooky Life Sim Moonlight Peaks Gets New Demo, Coming 2026

Fans of Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley won't want to pass this one up.

Fans of Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and the supernatural, this one’s for you: a new life sim with a vampire protagonist is on the way. Packed with werewolves, mermaids, and more, Moonlight Peaks will task you with designing a vampire lair and managing a spooky farm while learning some witchcraft and growing ingredients for your potions.

Check out a teaser trailer for Moonlight Peaks below:

XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe have officially announced that the game, developed by Little Chicken Game Company, will be released on PC via Steam in 2026.

“We always look for projects that offer our audience diverse new titles with our indie publishing efforts, but this time we’ve found a project that’s much closer to home. “Moonlight Peaks is a supernatural fit given our deep experience with the farming/life sim genre, and we look forward to working with the team at Little Chicken to bring their game to life, and our fans,” said XSEED Games executive vice president Kenji Hosoi.

“Partnering with Marvelous and their group of companies for a worldwide release was an opportunity we were excited to accept. As pioneers in the farming and life-sim genre with Story of Seasons and then the Rune Factory series, we were thrilled to be invited into their family. Moonlight Peaks will fit seamlessly into their publishing portfolio, and we hope to introduce fans of those series to our own innovative and unique ideas for the genre,” said Yannis Bolman, the president of Little Chicken.

Moonlight Peaks will be released for PC via Steam in 2026. A demo is currently available to download.