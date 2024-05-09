Modern Warfare Zombies: How to Complete the Union Story Mission

The next chapter of the Dark Aether saga has arrived to Modern Warfare Zombies as the all-new Story Mission titled “Union” is now available with the Season 3 Reloaded update. For players that want to get the latest story developments or just want the reward at the end of the journey into the Dark Aether, allow us to walk you through how to beat this mission. This guide will show you how to complete the Union Story Mission in Modern Warfare Zombies.

How to Complete the Union Mission in Modern Warfare Zombies

You will first need to be prepared to battle the forces found beyond the dimensional veil. You will want to bring in one of the more powerful weapons in the game like the Sidewinder Battle Rifle or the WSP Swarm with the 100-Round Drum Magazine and Akimbo Brace Stock Aftermarket Part.

Note: Make sure that these weapons are at least at Epic (or Purple) Rarity and Pack-a-Punch Level 2 to help ease the difficulty of the Union mission, though a PaP Level 3 and Legendary version of these weapons will make the entire mission and especially the boss at the very end much easier.

Additionally, having a few Sentry Gun killstreaks can help you when you enter the final battle of the mission. Having Decoy Grenades and some of the LT-53 Kazimir Grenades can help distract and destroy the hordes of Zombies found in the Dark Aether.

Perks:

As for Perks, it would be for the best if you were to get all the Perks available in the game but you will want to make sure you get Juggernog, Stamin-Up, Speed Cola, and Quick Revive. Tombstone Soda is also a great addition just as a safety net if you end up failing the mission so that you can get the items you are carrying back in your next game.

Armor:

Finally, make sure you have a 3-Plate Armor Vest and a decent amount of Armor as you will be taking a decent amount of hits in this mission.

Once you are ready to go, head to the new portal located in the High Threat Zone in Sector E4. Once inside, you will be joined by Ravenov as he and your team venture into the new Dark Aether region. You will eventually find Ava entering an Aetherial tornado that you cannot enter. After some dialogue, two orbs will come out of the tornado. Follow the objective markers to track down these orbs and begin the next step.

Destroy the Weakened Crystals

Go to one of the objective markers and shoot the orb that is floating around the sky. This will cause the orb to crash to the ground and form a crystal. Interact with the crystal and 3 white wisps will come out of the crystal and go in different directions in the surrounding area. If you follow these wisps, you will find 3 runes with Dark Aether symbols drawn on them. In front of the crystal are 3 symbols that you will see displayed on these runes. Shoot the runes in the order that they are displayed on the crystal. You can track down these runes by listening to audio cues.

One of these crystals is around a water tower with some buildings and warehouses nearby while the other is in the center of multiple apartments. Look around the water tower and inside the warehouse while listening for the runes to track down the symbols of the former crystal while the latter one will require you to look through the multiple floors to find the runes. This can be a bit tricky finding the runes, so just keep an ear open for the noise of the rune. When you shoot the runes in the right order, the crystal will turn red and can now be destroyed. Break both crystals and make your way back to the Aetherial tornado.

Cleanse the Relics

At the tornado, you will be prompted to interact with Ava’s unconscious body. This will cause her body to be lifted into the air by The Entity as you are tasked with going to 3 obelisks nearby and cleansing them. You do this by interacting with the obelisk and then kill Zombies nearby to fill the statue with energy. When the bar fills up, the obelisk will explode and a Relic will be revealed. You don’t need to grab the Relic but you will see these items in the future when you try to access the Dark Aether again. When you have cleansed all the Relics, you will be prompted to go to one last obelisk right in front of The Entity. Interacting with this statue will begin the boss fight.

Taoxla Boss Fight

A super-powerful Disciple called Taoxla will appear from The Entity. This enemy has all of the same moves as any normal Disciple but has the added ability to summon other special enemies that are marked as the Taoxla’s “Minions.” When these Minions are alive, Taoxla’s health bar will turn grey and will become invincible, meaning you will need to have take out the other enemies before turning your attention to the boss.

Taoxla also has the ability to drain your health and recover their own, so it is imperative that you take out the Minions as quickly as possible. Use your Decoys and Kazimirs to deal with the extra Zombies that spawn during this battle and set up a few Sentries to help take down the Special Zombies. When you can damage the boss, keep your distance and focus all of your fire on the critical spot on the Taoxla’s head to quickly take down their health.

Eventually, you will drop their health to zero and you will win the fight. A Reward Rift will appear with the Giraffe Toy inside. Make sure to get this item as you’ll need it to open the new Dark Aether Rift. With the item acquired, interact with Ava’s body to wake her up. You and Ravenov will now need to escort her to the exit of the Dark Aether. When you reach the end of the escort, stay alive until the Dark Aether portal opens and Ava goes through. At this point, you can exit and complete the Union Mission, unlocking the new Story cutscene. Congratulations!