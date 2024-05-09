MW3 and Warzone: U Assist Veterans Challenges and Rewards

May is Military Appreciation Month, so there’s no better time to support veterans by participating in the U Assist Veterans Challenge in MW3 and Warzone. There are eight rewards available to earn for completing challenges, but most importantly, you can help raise funds for Call of Duty Endowment which helps veterans get high-quality jobs by calling in UAVs.

Rocking the Call of Duty Endowment cosmetics is a great way to show your support, not to mention that they’re stylish too, with the ultimate reward being an animated camo.

All U Assist Veterans challenges and rewards

There are three challenges allocated to each reward, but you only have to complete one of them to progress.

Reward: “Eyes in the Sky” Animated Calling Card Multiplayer: Deploy 5 UAV Killstreaks Warzone: Deploy 10 UAV Killstreaks Zombies: Destroy 5 Counter UAVs in Mercenary Camps



Reward: “Ultimate Assist” Animated Emblem Multiplayer: Get 40 Operator Assists Warzone: Get 20 Operator Assists Zombies: Successfully Exfil 10 Times



Reward: “Autonomous Advantage” Large Decal Multiplayer: Deploy 10 Mosquito Drone Killstreaks Warzone: Deploy 20 Bomb Drone Killstreaks Zombies: Open 60 Caches



Reward: Double Weapon XP Token Multiplayer: Deploy 30 Munitions Box Field Upgrades Warzone: Deploy 20 Armor Box Field Upgrades Zombies: Use the Pack-A-Punch Machines 20 times



Reward: “Helping Hand” Weapon Sticker Multiplayer: Deploy 30 Med Box Field Upgrades Warzone: Deploy 4 Portable Buy Stations Zombies: Revive 20 Teammates with Quick Revive Action



Reward: Double Player XP Token Multiplayer: Deploy 10 Counter-UAV Killstreaks Warzone: Deploy 20 Counter-UAV Killstreaks Zombies: Extract 36,000 total Essence



Reward: “Search and Reveal” Weapon Charm Multiplayer: Spot 40 Operators with Snapshot Grenades Warzone: Spot 20 Operators with Snapshot Grenades Zombies: Sell 700 Essence worth of Items at Buy Stations



Reward: “ Blazon” Animated Weapon Camo Complete seven challenges: U Assist Veterans Challenge mastery reward.

The U Assist Veterans challenge will come to a close in MW3 and Warzone on May 22, 2024.