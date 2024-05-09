MW3 and Warzone: U Assist Veterans Challenges and Rewards

May is Military Appreciation Month, so there’s no better time to support veterans by participating in the U Assist Veterans Challenge in MW3 and Warzone. There are eight rewards available to earn for completing challenges, but most importantly, you can help raise funds for Call of Duty Endowment which helps veterans get high-quality jobs by calling in UAVs.
Rocking the Call of Duty Endowment cosmetics is a great way to show your support, not to mention that they’re stylish too, with the ultimate reward being an animated camo.
All U Assist Veterans challenges and rewards
There are three challenges allocated to each reward, but you only have to complete one of them to progress.
- Reward: “Eyes in the Sky” Animated Calling Card
- Multiplayer: Deploy 5 UAV Killstreaks
- Warzone: Deploy 10 UAV Killstreaks
- Zombies: Destroy 5 Counter UAVs in Mercenary Camps
- Reward: “Ultimate Assist” Animated Emblem
- Multiplayer: Get 40 Operator Assists
- Warzone: Get 20 Operator Assists
- Zombies: Successfully Exfil 10 Times
- Reward: “Autonomous Advantage” Large Decal
- Multiplayer: Deploy 10 Mosquito Drone Killstreaks
- Warzone: Deploy 20 Bomb Drone Killstreaks
- Zombies: Open 60 Caches
- Reward: Double Weapon XP Token
- Multiplayer: Deploy 30 Munitions Box Field Upgrades
- Warzone: Deploy 20 Armor Box Field Upgrades
- Zombies: Use the Pack-A-Punch Machines 20 times
- Reward: “Helping Hand” Weapon Sticker
- Multiplayer: Deploy 30 Med Box Field Upgrades
- Warzone: Deploy 4 Portable Buy Stations
- Zombies: Revive 20 Teammates with Quick Revive Action
- Reward: Double Player XP Token
- Multiplayer: Deploy 10 Counter-UAV Killstreaks
- Warzone: Deploy 20 Counter-UAV Killstreaks
- Zombies: Extract 36,000 total Essence
- Reward: “Search and Reveal” Weapon Charm
- Multiplayer: Spot 40 Operators with Snapshot Grenades
- Warzone: Spot 20 Operators with Snapshot Grenades
- Zombies: Sell 700 Essence worth of Items at Buy Stations
- Reward: “Blazon” Animated Weapon Camo
- Complete seven challenges: U Assist Veterans Challenge mastery reward.
The U Assist Veterans challenge will come to a close in MW3 and Warzone on May 22, 2024.