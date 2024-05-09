Nintendo Switch Successor To Get New Information “In Phases”

The moment that gamers hear that “something will be announced soon,” they can’t wait for more information about it. As in the literal interpretation of “they can’t wait for more information about it.” Gamers are notorious for dropping rumors and “leaks” about certain games or consoles that they know are coming because they KNOW it’ll draw attention, get people talking, and occasionally, they’ll get something right. For the Nintendo Switch Successor, or Switch 2, if you feel like shorthand, rumors already abound about what it may or may not be. But now, we do know when Nintendo will drop more information about the system, and it will lead to more rumors and leaks.

That’s because, during the recent financial briefing and investor Q&A, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa noted that while they would drop info on the Switch 2 within the next fiscal year, it would apparently be done “in phases.”

Furukawa told investors this during the Q&A about Switch's successor:



"As with previous announcements of new hardware, we will continue to release information in phases leading up to launch."



It has begun. This was really just the first step, acknowledging it's happening. pic.twitter.com/FtE8fqtUDn — Stealth (@Stealth40k) May 9, 2024

That might sound like a copout at first, but Nintendo has done that in the past. For example, with the Switch itself, they did a small unveiling on the Jimmy Fallon show with Reggie Fils-Aime, and then they did the big unveiling of the system and some of its games a few months later.

It’s possible they’ll do the same here. They might show off the system, give its name to consumers, and then wait a little while longer to make a big presentation about its release. If it worked before, it would work again, right?

Of course, as we teased, that means that all the leaks and rumors about the Nintendo Switch Successor will grow in number because there won’t be definitive information yet.

Objectively, what does the Switch 2 need to have to not just match what the original did but surpass it? The first thing that Nintendo itself acknowledged it needed to do was have a good “transition period,” which means having high-quality games that will bring people to the new system. This is why many people feel that Nintendo “delayed” the release of Switch 2 so that they could have its launch library locked.

The second thing is to truly improve upon what the Switch did hardware-wise. Most want better graphics on both the console and handheld versions of the platform, better processing power, and a longer battery life.

They also need to ensure it conveys that this IS a new system and not just something with the Switch name in the title. After all, we know what happened when they did that with the Wii U.