Fortnite’s Vehicles Are Really Nerfed, And Players Are Unsure They Like It

Fortnite’s newest season has many wondering if they like it or not. The season overall has a Mad Max and Fallout theme, which includes a bunch of cars which players can modifiy with different car mods. However, this makes the vehicles extremely nerfed and able to take out buildings, players, and other structures no problem as long as the car as enough health.

During the new season players can also fight bosses to be able to steal their powerful cars as well which s a big new thing that was brought to add on top of the car modifications. Although, there was already a lot of players who didn’t like driving around in cars do to the fact that it boost your survivability and to some it felt like cheating.

Now that cars are the way to demolish through levels, it has players rethinking about using them or not. However, while the boss cars were almost unstoppable because they were nerfed so high, Epic Games has officially rolled out a hotfix to take care of the problem.

Talk about a high octane season launch 🔥



We’ve unvaulted Boogie Bombs 🚗 💃🕺 as well as made some balance adjustments to some features, like:



🛠Reduced Machine Gun Turrets accuracy and Grenade Launcher Turrets damage to structures.

🛠Reduced vehicle health in Solos.

🛠Boss… — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 30, 2024

They also share in their post that they were bringing back Boogie Bombs, which are bombs you can throw at an opportune which basically makes them stop everything they are doing and just dance. This is something really annoying you can do to boost your chances of winning in Fortnite.

Something else many players have bee talking about is how the leveling up system is bugging players with how long it takes them to get through the battle passes.