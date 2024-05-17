Battle royale games. They were once something that was literally an impossibility in the gaming space, and now, you can’t go too far without seeing a million versions of the concept. Most would agree that Fortnite is the No.1 title in the genre, but if you’re looking for some variety, I have you covered. So allow me to show you the best games like Fortnite!

#10 Roblox

Surprise! I’m going to start off this list with Roblox, and for anyone who has partaken in this massive universe, you’ll understand why it’s here. The beauty of the game’s world is that you can create anything you want if you’re patient enough and are willing to put in the work. Yes, that means you can create battle royale games for others to enjoy or to bring in friends and play with them.

I can’t say for certain how many battle royale titles are in Roblox, but via a Reddit post I found, I know that there are at least a handful. But there are likely more, and if nothing else, YOU could go and create one yourself if you feel so inclined.

In fact, the post I found noted that players have made games akin to both Fortnite, Apex Legends, and so on. That’s pretty cool when you think about it, especially when you consider how “basic” Roblox is in its looks and gameplay. They had to put in some serious effort to make this functional.

And again, if you are part of Roblox and you feel the urge to craft a battle royale game yourself, have at it! Jump into a server and start crafting. I wish you the best of luck with it.

#8 Realm Royale Reforged

Something that needs to be said about battle royale games, or just video games in general, is that not all of them succeed on their first tries. There have been many video games, including Fortnite, that had to “reinvent themselves” to draw people in. Realm Royale Reforged is another example of that, as the “Reforged” part of its name was due to heavy changes they made and then undid when the fanbase wasn’t happy with them.

In the game, you’ll be dropped in a fantasy world alongside friends and squadmates and have to take on all the enemies and teams that were dropped alongside you. They really play up the fantasy element of gameplay, including allowing you to have more “traditional” weapons or build ones of a more mythical nature while also letting you have access to guns.

Another key element here is the vast amount of abilities and magic spells you can use. You’ll have plenty of options on how to use your champion, so don’t be afraid to try out everything to see what works for you.

You can even use items and mounts to get around the battlefield more easily and see if you can get the jump on foes.

#7 Super Animal Royale

How about something completely different from what I just showed you? Super Animal Royale will let you and 64 other players have at it in a safari park. That sounds basic enough, right? Except, you won’t be playing humans, you’ll be playing as different zoo animals! Are you ready to get animalistic? Oh, don’t worry, you won’t be using your claws and beaks to win, you’ll have plenty of guns to use.

As you wander around this rather large safari park, you’ll get access to better weapons and armor so that you can make the most of your time and get the drop on foes who aren’t as prepared as you. Arguably, the best part is that as you do more rounds in the game, you’ll unlock new animal species you can be and dress them up in various costumes so that you can look incredible while you waste all your opponents.

If that’s not enough for you, this dev team takes the “animal antics” to a new level by throwing in random ways to kill enemies. For example, you can get into a giant hamster ball and wreak havoc that way or mount an emu for fast travel and to create a unique visual.

#6 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Want to see another wacky kind of battle royale title? Good! Because I got the ultimate one for you via Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. This title came out during the global pandemic, and people flocked to it because it gave them a fun and cute way to hang out with friends and attempt to get victory in a game that was anything but easy.

Don’t let the adorable visuals fool you, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a way to cause friendships to end, and tick off online players you’ve never met before. In the game’s main mode, you’ll fight against dozens of other players through an obstacle course of challenges and attempt to get to the finish line. But it won’t be easy as your “bean” characters don’t move that smoothly, and it’s easy to get knocked down.

As with many other titles on this list, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout encourages you to keep playing by giving you numerous outfits to put your beans in, including putting on garb from pop culture franchises like Street Fighter, Doctor Who, and more. Plus, they’re always throwing in new maps and mini-games via their seasons.

It might not look it, but this game is a total blast.

#5 Apex Legends

I’m sure many of you are fans of Apex Legends, and you have every right to be. This was Respawn Entertainment’s surprise title that they literally dropped on the gaming world so that the game’s quality could speak for itself versus trying to hype it up. Oh, and making it free to play likely helped matters, too.

If you haven’t played the title, you’ll get to pick one character from an ever-growing roster of “heroes.” As you would expect, they come in all shapes, sizes, and abilities, and you’ll be tasked with using them in various modes alongside teammates to try and get the win. You’ll want to test your skills with each hero so you can see which one best fits your playstyle.

One of the key elements in Apex Legends is traversal, and using the terrain to get the drop on foes or complete objectives. You won’t want to do a solo run, even with a character you’re comfortable with, as you might need your teammates to help bail you out of a bad situation.

Respawn has been doing right by gamers by bringing in constant updates via their seasons, complete with new characters, maps, modes and a slew of cosmetic items to buy.

#4 Call of Duty: Warzone

Given how big Call of Duty is right now and how big and lucrative the battle royale genre got, it was truly inevitable that something like Call of Duty: Warzone would be released. Granted, it wasn’t the franchise’s first foray into the battle royale space, but it’s the one they’re focusing on right now, and it’s five seasons deep with its content.

Everything in Call of Duty: Warzone is what you would expect it to be. You can play it on a console, PC, or mobile, and you have your standard battle royale mode mixed in with some other modes to keep things interesting.

There are many ways to upgrade your soldiers so that they can get into the battle looking dope in their own tactical ways, and with new updates coming out regularly, you can expect things to stay fresh. For example, they’ve added multiple new maps since release, and more are likely on the way.

Being frank here, Call of Duty is one of the highest-grossing franchises out there right now, and so Activision is going to do its best to keep the money rolling through this title’s microtransactions.

#3 Totally Accurate Battlegrounds

Given how many battle royale games are out there, it’s unsurprising that some decided to take the concept of them and put it on its head, not in a gameplay way but in a satirical way. Such is the case with Totally Accurate Battlegrounds. Hint: it’s not accurate. The battlegrounds aren’t what you think, and yet, it’s probably one of the funniest experiences you’ll have in this genre.

The physics-based title, or some version of that, will have 60 people dropping into an area, landing flat against something hard, then getting up and proceeding to get rid of everyone else around them. The twist? The weapons aren’t always what you expect. Sure, there are plenty of guns to use, including mini-guns and lasers, but there are also balloon weapons, pots, and so much more.

Part of the fun is just “wobbling around” and seeing how far you can get before you get killed. Sometimes, there are games where winning isn’t the ultimate goal. If you look at the game’s description on Steam, even the team doesn’t take some of what it says seriously, such as the title is great for “first dates.”

Either way, check it out, and you might have a good time.

#2 1v1.LOL

Even I’m surprised by all the successful battle royale games out there. You’d think that people would “reach their limit” after a while, but that’s apparently not the case, as proven with titles like 1v1.LOL. The game is a battle royale focused on hero characters that you get to take on in various ways.

As with many others on this list, you’ll pick the character you want and then dive into the battlefield. Also, like many other games on this list, you’ll get to collect items that will help power up your character so that they can dish out more damage or take more hits. The game wants you to personalize and customize your hero so that it can play the way you want it to as you battle it out with others.

Another thing the game wants is for you to enjoy the daily content that is always dropping in. There are always special events going on, and sometimes, you’ll get to partake in special modes that’ll take you away from the battle royale aesthetic and drop you into something fresh and new.

The game is free-to-play, and you can enjoy it directly on the game’s website or via Steam.

#1 PUBG Battlegrounds

I know that many of you will appreciate the irony of me putting this game last. Some of you might’ve expected me to kick off the list talking about PUBG Battlegrounds, but I thought it’d be funny to put it last because not only is it LIKE Fortnite…it’s the reason that Fortnite got so popular in the first place!

If you don’t know gaming history, PUBG Battlegrounds came out BEFORE Fortnite. In fact, when Epic Games first announced Fortnite, it was something entirely different. To the extent that many of you probably forgot that Fortnite didn’t HAVE a battle royale mode at first.

So what happened? Epic Games stole the idea from PUBG Battlegrounds! No, seriously, they did that. PUBG Battlegrounds was the dominant title on Steam for a long time, and then Fortnite took the idea, made it free-to-play, and we all know what happened next. It’s hilarious, but it’s true! It’s like the old saying goes, “Smart people borrow ideas, wise people steal them.”

Obviously, there are some differences between the two games, including the visual style and the cosmetics, but the core gameplay all came from PUBG. So, if you want to play a “game that’s like Fortnite,” you can’t do much better than PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.