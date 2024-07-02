Fortnite: How to get the Magneto Gauntlets

Fortnite is no a stranger to a crossover and X-Men’s Magneto is the latest to join the battle royale. There are two Magneto skins available to unlock via the Chapter 5 Season 3 battle pass, while the hero has joined the island as an NPC. His presence can be felt in every match, thanks to the debut of the Magneto Power Gauntlets and here is how to get them in your next Fortnite match.

Epic Games are always updating the loot pool to keep the season fresh. Out of all the additions, the Magneto Gauntlets could be the most dominant piece of weaponry the Wrecked season has seen so far. Their offensive ability is reminiscent of the Waterbending Mythic which was such a force in the previous season.

The master of metal

The Magneto Gauntlets can be found in chests, supply drops, and even as floor loot. Surprisingly, it isn’t categorized as a Mythic weapon, so the gloves won’t be as difficult to find as you may expect.

If you want to guarantee yourself this powerful weapon, you can purchase Magneto Gauntlets from the Wastelander Magneto NPC in exchange for 400 gold bars. He can be found roaming around the Brawler’s Battleground point of interest.

As soon as you equip the Magneto Gauntlets, you can begin shooting deadly metal shards towards your opponents. In addition, the weapon can be used on the defense to summon those shards to create a shield which blocks incoming fire.

As expected, this particular weapon won’t feature in competitive modes or tournaments. It’s unknown how long the Gauntlets will remain in regular modes, but the chances are that they’ll stick around until the end of the current season.

Now you know how to get the Magneto Gauntlets in Fortnite, you’re ready to feel the power in your next match!