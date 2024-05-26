Fortnite: How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor Skins

The Fortnite Wrecked season has begun and the Wasteland Warriors are on the island. Fallout has become a huge video game franchise and it has reached new heights, thanks to the success of Amazon’s Fallout series. Whether you’re a new or veteran Fallout fan, you’ll definitely want to use the T-60 Power Armor in Fortnite. This guide contains all the details on how you can earn the skins while you play.

With many Fortnite points of interest turning into a Wastleland, there’s no better opportunity to launch a Fallout collaboration. Apart from skins, there are other cosmetics and also a new Nuka Cola healing item in reference to the games. The iconic T-60 Power Armor from the Fallout franchise is sure to add some post-apocalyptic flair to your gameplay.

How to get Fallout T-60 Power Armor skins in Fortnite

To get the Fallout T-60 Power Armor skin, you must purchase the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks and reach level 54 to unlock the base style. When you’ve made it to the relevant level, you’ll need nine battle stars to get access to the outfit.

That’s not all, as there’s two more styles for the skin. The Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor can be obtained when battle pass owners reach level 62. Again, you’ll need to spend nine battle stars to add the skin to your locker.

Finally, the Black Knight T-60 Power Armor is inspired by the classic Black Knight Fortnite skin, while giving it a touch of Fallout. It’s features in the bonus battle pass pages, meaning you have to complete the base battle pass and reach level 120 to make it to the Black Knight T-60 Power Armor. Then, you can equip the skin once you’ve used 20 battle stars to unlock it.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 ends on August 16, 2024. There’s plenty of time to earn all the battle pass cosmetics, including Fallout T-60 Power Armor skins.