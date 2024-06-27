Capcom Next Summer 2024 Spotlights Three Of Their Upcoming Games Next Week

Capcom will really want to get fans excited for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Capcom has announced a surprising post June event for their upcoming games.

As they reveal on their site, Capcom Next – Summer 2024 will have information on three upcoming games, namely, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and Resident Evil 7 for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The show is scheduled at the start of next week, on July 1, 2024, at 3 PM PT. Note that they also state that they may change the schedule without notice.

This seems to be a decently sized enough show, as it will run for 25 minutes. Capcom also felt the need to state that they will have no updates for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Of course, Capcom’s situation with Monster Hunter Wilds is similar to Nintendo’s situation with their next hardware and the recent Nintendo Direct. Capcom knows the fans are eager to learn more about Monster Hunter Wilds, but they also need to sell their other products and services too.

We can also somewhat understand why Capcom chose to run a post June event, after the period which had been set for big video game events by E3. While E3 has been officially retired, we still saw big games from this year’s Xbox Games Showcase, Nintendo Direct, Summer Games Fest, and a host of other game events.

And within this month, we saw the official unveiling of big titles like Microsoft’s Gears of War E-Day, and Nintendo’s Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. However, we aren’t disregarding Sony’s two games for this holiday in Astro Bot and Lego Horizon Adventures. Those were first revealed in Sony’s State of Play held on May 30, exactly a day before June started.

So that’s what Capcom is also trying to do, now safely far away from all those and other game announcements. Sony knew there were fans who would look forward to Astro Bot and Lego Horizon Adventures, but they also knew that it would not compare favorably to Microsoft’s and Nintendo’s announcements, much less the reveal of multiplatform titles like Doom: The Dark Ages, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Sony got ahead with their smaller event, just to get those games announced first. Capcom likely received word Sony made their event, and decided to go with the end of the month instead. So, they can share as much details as they would like about Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and Resident Evil 7 on Apple’s platforms, without having to fight for attention.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will likely be the title Capcom will upsell the most. Not only are they launching an entirely new IP, they produced a title which could easily sink into a small niche, or could find a bigger fanbase. We can see that the production values on this action / strategy hybrid are high, so they have a lot of confidence that this could be a future core franchise. We’re certainly looking forward to learning more about it, and their other games, next week.