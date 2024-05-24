Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3

The course of Fortnite Chapter 5 has changed, as a sandstorm has brought new challenges to Season 3. To put up a fight, you’re going to need a strong arsenal of weapons and luckily, updates have been made to the Fortnite loot pool to allow you to do just that.
As is the case with the launch of every new Fortnite season, there are fresh weapons, items returning from the vault, while others are tucked away back in the vault. As far as new additions go, there are plenty of exciting mythics, along with new ways to replenish your health.
More Fortnite guides
LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft and Use an Essence Table | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rough and Cut Ruby | Fortnite: Where to Find Imperial Roadblocks | Location Guide | Fortnite Festival: How to get the Cantina Jam Track | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Macrobinoculars | Fortnite Rocket Racing: How to Unlock Free Star Wars Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Free AWR Pack Back Bling | Fortnite: How to Rescue Chewbacca and get the Mythic Wookiee Bowcaster | LEGO Fortnite: All New Animals and Where to Find Them | Farm Friends Update | LEGO Fortnite: How to Make Animal Treats | Fortnite: How to get the Billie Eilish Skin | LEGO Fortnite: How to Tame Animals |
New weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
The following weapons and items are joining the battle royale for the very first time.
- Nitro Fists
- The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle
- Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists
- Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun
- Ringmaster Scarr’s Boom Bolt
- Boom Bolt
- Nuka Cola
- Nitro Splash
- Nitro Barrels
- Slurp Cactus
Unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
Here are all the weapons that have either been unvaulted or carried over from the previous season, with some receiving updates.
- Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Combat Shotgun
- Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Warforged Assault Rifle
- Tactical Assault Rifle
- Balance changes:
- Increased damage at long distances.
- Reduced recoil.
- Reduced bullet spread.
- Balance changes:
- Enforcer AR
- Balance changes:
- Increased damage.
- Increased fire rate.
- Increased critical hit multiplier.
- Balance changes:
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Harbinger SMG
- Huntress DMR
- Ranger Pistol
- Hand Cannon
- Balance changes:
- Increased damage at long distances.
- Increased projectile speed.
- Balance changes:
- Shockwave Grenade
Vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
Say farewell to the loot that’s going back to the vault.
- Nemesis Assault Rifle
- Reaper Sniper Rifle
- Waterbending Mythic
- Drum Gun
- Star Wars weapons
- Zeus Huntress DMR
- Hades Harbinger Submachine Gun
- Ares Warforged Assault Rifle
- Thunderbolt of Zeus
- Wings of Icarus
- Chains of Hades
- Port-A-Bunker
- Chug Splash
- FlowBerry
- Banana of the Gods
Now you know what the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 loot pool looks like, you know exactly what to expect when you drop into your first match!