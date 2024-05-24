Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 3

The course of Fortnite Chapter 5 has changed, as a sandstorm has brought new challenges to Season 3. To put up a fight, you’re going to need a strong arsenal of weapons and luckily, updates have been made to the Fortnite loot pool to allow you to do just that.

As is the case with the launch of every new Fortnite season, there are fresh weapons, items returning from the vault, while others are tucked away back in the vault. As far as new additions go, there are plenty of exciting mythics, along with new ways to replenish your health.

New weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The following weapons and items are joining the battle royale for the very first time.

Nitro Fists

The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle

Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists

Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun

Ringmaster Scarr’s Boom Bolt

Boom Bolt

Nuka Cola

Nitro Splash

Nitro Barrels

Slurp Cactus

Unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Here are all the weapons that have either been unvaulted or carried over from the previous season, with some receiving updates.

Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Warforged Assault Rifle

Tactical Assault Rifle Balance changes: Increased damage at long distances. Reduced recoil. Reduced bullet spread.

Enforcer AR Balance changes: Increased damage. Increased fire rate. Increased critical hit multiplier.

Thunder Burst SMG

Harbinger SMG

Huntress DMR

Ranger Pistol

Hand Cannon Balance changes: Increased damage at long distances. Increased projectile speed.

Shockwave Grenade

Vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Say farewell to the loot that’s going back to the vault.

Nemesis Assault Rifle

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Waterbending Mythic

Drum Gun

Star Wars weapons

Zeus Huntress DMR

Hades Harbinger Submachine Gun

Ares Warforged Assault Rifle

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Wings of Icarus

Chains of Hades

Port-A-Bunker

Chug Splash

FlowBerry

Banana of the Gods

Now you know what the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 loot pool looks like, you know exactly what to expect when you drop into your first match!