Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Trailer Highlights Another Map Location

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game still might be blowing some player’s minds. It’s a cult classic horror movie that is finding a revival due to the upcoming game. But with the popularity of these asymmetric multiplayer horror games right now, this might be a title you’ve been keeping close tabs on. If you’re interested in trying this game out, you might be keen to know about a new trailer that was recently dropped.

On X, the development team released a brand new trailer highlighting the Crescent Cove Clown Camp. This is a newly created map for players to either embark on their hunt as Klowns or attempt to invade impending doom as survivors. It’s a video that is just over a minute long and gives you a brief overview of the map before the official game launches into the marketplace.

You'll scream with joy at Crescent Cove Clown Camp!



And thanks to our official sponsor Big Top Burger 🎪, you'll run as if your life depended on it for our awesome Big Top Burger lunches 👁️🔴👁️ pic.twitter.com/bYHsCVaT5S — Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (@klownsthegame) May 24, 2024

You can view that video in full within the embedded X post above. Meanwhile, you’ll have time to catch up if you’re just stumbling upon this game. This multiplayer horror title doesn’t launch until next month, so you have time to get a bowl of popcorn and get ready to watch the Killer Klowns From Outer Space film to catch up on what this game’s premise is about.

Otherwise, the premise concerns a small town of humans fighting an alien invasion. The problem is that these invaders appear to be ordinary clowns. The alien clowns seek to feed on the humans using various wacky weapons, which you can likely expect to see brought into the game. Players will find the gameplay experience is much like other asymmetric multiplayer horror games. They’ll either be attached to a team of Killer Klowns or survivors striving to fight back and escape the clutches of these alien beasts.

Currently, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is set to launch on June 4, 2024. When the game arrives, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.