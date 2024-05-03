Fortnite: How to Rescue Chewbacca and get the Mythic Wookiee Bowcaster

Fortnite’s annual Star Wars crossover has arrived and there’s plenty of new and returning content to get acquainted with. The Wookiee Bowcaster is here to freshen up the Mythic loot pool and here is how you can add it to your inventory in your next match.

The beloved character, Chewbacca has landed in Fortnite, but the wookie has run into some trouble. However, he wields the Wookiee Bowcaster which is making its debut with this update and it will remain on the island for the duration of the collaboration.

Chewbacca brings the Mythic Wookiee Bowcaster to Fortnite

Chewbacca joins the map as a new NPC, but they’re being held captive at various Imperial Roadblocks dotted across the map. The location of Chewbacca will change with each match, but it will be marked by blue smoke which can be viewed from the battle bus.

In order to rescue Chewbacca from captivity, you need to eliminate all of the Stormtroopers guarding the relevant Imperial Roadblock. The Stormtroopers will fight back, so make sure you loot up at nearby chests. Also, keep in mind that other players are likely going to want to free Chewbacca and get their hands on the latest Mythic weapon, too. Once you’ve eliminated all the Stormtroopers and any opponents contesting the spot, Chewbacca will hand you his Mythic Wookiee Bowcaster.

If you don’t find success rescuing Chewbacca, there’s a chance that the Wookiee Bowcaster will spawn in Imperial Chests. These are a special kind of chest that are only found at Imperial Roadblocks.

The Wookiee Bowcaster has two fire modes. Either fire quick, individual shots, or charge the weapon to shoot a hard-hitting, explosive bolt. The weapon is versatile, but it excels in long range battles.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is already home to a powerful loot pool, thanks to the Myths and Mortals who have unleashed their abilities on the island. We will have to see how the Wookiee Bowcaster stacks up.